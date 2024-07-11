UNT Dallas partners with Dallas ISD for first-ever paid teacher residency program

Facebook

DALLAS (July 11, 2024)— UNT Dallas is launching its first-ever Teacher Residency Program in a landmark partnership with the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD). Five university seniors – all education majors – will be paid to teach for the entire Dallas ISD 2024-25 academic year, a testament to the strength and significance of this collaboration.

“It is so exciting to be able to go into a classroom. Ultimately, I know that through this program, I will gain invaluable experience that will help me in my career,” said Valerie Castaneda, one of the program participants.

The novel arrangement between the UNT Dallas School of Education and Dallas ISD builds on an existing relationship to prepare university students for real-world situations so they are career-ready upon graduation. It also serves as a recruitment tool for Dallas ISD, helping to build a pipeline of future teachers.

“Research indicates that candidates who complete a residency-type clinical experience drive increased teacher retention and student learning,” said Dr. Christine Remley, Dean of the UNT Dallas School of Education. “The district, the student teachers, and most importantly, the students will benefit from this arrangement.”

The five UNT Dallas School of Education seniors will begin work on Aug. 1, when Dallas ISD teachers start the new school year with professional development and preparation days. Classes will begin Aug. 12. All will teach kindergarten through second grade; three will be assigned to Nancy J. Cochran Elementary School in western Oak Cliff and two at Maple Lawn Elementary School in northwest Dallas. They will teach multiple subjects in bilingual and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

The student teachers will receive up to $30,000 in compensation, along with full benefits. They will also participate in the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, getting an early start on the 401(a) defined benefit plan. The school district budgeted for this program through its Strategic Staffing Model, which was supported by Sandra Baptista, Dallas ISD Student Teacher and Special Initiatives Coordinator.

“I hope to leave the Dallas ISD Teacher Residency Program feeling more confident and prepared for my first year of solo teaching. I believe the best way to learn is through hands-on experience, so I am excited to finally be in the field, applying what I have learned in my classes,” said Kenedi Barbre, another of the five students in the program’s inaugural cohort.

Dallas ISD will hold a job fair for aspiring and current teachers from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Dr. L.G. Pinkston High School.