Gourmia’s New 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer Launches At Costco

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gourmia®, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced today exciting upgrades to its best-selling digital air fryer, available exclusively through Costco. The new model, GAF858, boasts an increased capacity of 8 quarts (up from 7) and enhanced features, including a viewing window, internal light, temperatures up to 450°F, and a more intuitive control panel with blue-light indicators. This upgraded air fryer is now available both in Costco stores and online.

“Costco is dedicated to offering its members top-quality products at the best prices,” said Heshy Biegeleisen, founder of Gourmia. “We’ve collaborated with them to create this new 8-quart Digital Air Fryer, ensuring it meets their member’s needs as well as their stringent quality and environmental standards. At Gourmia, our goal is to build durable, high-quality products that empower home chefs to prepare delicious meals for years to come.”

Advanced Air Frying Features and Temperatures Up to 450°F for Home Chefs

The Gourmia Costco 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer offers much more than just oil-free frying. With temperatures now reaching up to 450°F, it ensures meals cook quickly, evenly, and with a perfect crisp. Seven One-Touch Cooking Functions with enlarged text for easy reading (air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, reheat, and keep warm) allow users to prepare a variety of dishes with a simple tap. Chefs can now see the air fryer’s preheating progress at a glance with the new real-time pre-heat progress bars.

Featuring proprietary FryForce 360° technology, a hallmark of all Gourmia air fryers, this model circulates heated air evenly for crispy perfection. This ensures that fried foods come out juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, all without the need for oil and with up to 80% less fat, making healthy eating both easier and tastier.

Additional convenience features include an optional preheat and turn food reminder, guided cooking prompts with helpful display messages, independent temperature, and time arrows for easy adjustments, a dishwasher-safe basket, a crisper tray, and a multi-purpose rack. The air fryer also offers convenient cord storage for a tidy countertop and features a nonstick coating that is PFOA, PTFE, and BPA-free.

Optimized for Sustainability

The Gourmia GAF858 Digital Air Fryer is crafted to reduce its environmental impact, featuring eco-friendly packaging and a space-efficient design that optimizes shipping. Costco members can now enjoy a larger, more user-friendly air fryer from Gourmia that prioritizes sustainability.

Exclusive Recipes by Gourmia Chefs

Gourmia chefs have developed 30 unique recipes for this air fryer that will excite and delight the user’s taste buds. Additional recipes and tutorials are available on Gourmia’s social media channels: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Pricing and Availability

The GAF858 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is available for $49.99 at Costco warehouses nationwide and Costco.com (online purchase shipping & handling charge: $4.99).

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia’s founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia is one of America’s leading air fryer brands and one of the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brands. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company’s products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.