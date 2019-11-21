U.S. Senate Candidate Royce West Calls for Impeachment as House Public Hearings End

DALLAS, Texas—Texas Senator Royce West released the following statement as the U.S. House Intelligence Committee concluded its public impeachment hearings today about whether President Donald Trump leveraged security aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into his political opponent:

“The evidence that has been meticulously laid out before the American people, by dedicated career U.S. foreign policy officials, is absolutely overwhelming. The testimony from witnesses today, and yesterday, prove that President Trump violated his oath of office and has betrayed the American people—clear grounds for impeachment.”

“There is no hiding from the truth anymore. The Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have been performing mental gymnastics to protect Trump from these inexcusable actions. I ask that we all, Republicans and Democrats, look at the facts and what is in the best interest for America, our national security, and our people—not Donald Trump,” West said.

Royce West was first elected to the Texas Senate in November 1992. Since taking office he has represented the 23rd Senatorial District on behalf of the citizens of Dallas County in the Texas Legislature.

