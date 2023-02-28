Tulipalooza Brings a Spectacular Array of Colors to North Texas While Benefiting Local Charities

Facebook

3rd annual festival takes place March 17 through March 26 in Waxahachie, TX

DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX (Feb. 24, 2023) – The annual Tulipalooza festival is back, and it promises to be brighter and better than ever.

Hundreds of thousands of tulip bulbs have been imported from Holland and planted at the Waxahachie Civic Center in Waxahachie, Texas, ready to bloom into a stunning display of colors. The tulip festival takes place from March 17th to 26th, and fifty percent of ticket sales goes back to local charities.

Ticket purchasers can choose among several local charity partners to benefit from their purchase. These include the YMCA, Goodwill of Dallas, Bryan’s House, Dwell with Dignity, Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, Special Olympics Texas, Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas, The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, Easterseals Lonestar, CitySquare, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, The TouchDown Club of Dallas, and To Be Like Me.

“This festival is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the beauty of nature while supporting local charities,” said festival organizer, Kari Zerbe. “We are proud to be able to contribute to the amazing work these charities do, and hope the community will come out in force to show their support.”

General admission to Tulipalooza is $15 for adults and $5 for children aged 5-12. Children under five get in for free. There will be plenty of food, drink, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the breathtaking beauty of Tulipalooza while making a difference in the lives of those in need.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website at www.tulipalooza.org.