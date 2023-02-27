Past, Present and Future recognized at this week’s Black History Month Program in Glenn Heights

Facebook

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights recognized Black History Month earlier this week with a strong program that included a glimpse into the past, the present and the future.

Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A Brown presided over the evening’s event with the theme “Black Resistance.”

A look at the past concentrated on Harriet Tubman & the Underground Railroad with comments by Sheran Goodspeed Keyton and Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price speaking; the segment on the present Here & Now included a video presentation “How we Got Here” and speaker Brianna Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Organizing Project (TOP) highlighting key discussion for that part of the program. The future segment included an interpretative dance by DeSoto High School’s Director of Dance Regina Tucker with Charles O’Neal, President of the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce commenting for that part of the evening’s event.

“The 2023 Black History Month national theme focuses on the importance of Black Resistance. It was important for our program to provide historical reflections of the past, current perspectives of the present, and insightful projections regarding the future. Including many community leaders in our panel discussion, speaking on fundamental topics to create a positive future, was of equal importance. Black History Month hit a little differently for me this year.

My mother, a 1969 Bishop College graduate, often shared stories of not eating some days because they refused to enter through back doors while traveling with the choir. Now, her daughter is the first African American female Mayor of Glenn Heights. I am honored to now be [a part of] Black History. I look forward to working with other leaders across the nation to build bridges of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Mayor Brown.

The evening’s program also included a black art exhibit with a look at the talent that resides in the community and the importance of recognizing Black History Month not only locally but throughout the United States.

