Trinity Church Donates $10,000 to Cedar Hill ISD’s Chip In Program

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Earlier this spring, Trinity Church Cedar Hill Executive Pastor Tim Ferguson called his longtime friend, Cedar Hill ISD Trustee Reverend Cheryl Wesley with a simple question, “how can we help?”

Wesley, a past CHISD Board President and a Trustee since 2015 and a pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas, said it was special to hear from Ferguson, who was calling on behalf of Trinity Pastors Jim and Becky Hennesy.

“For Trinity to reach out to us was a blessing,” Wesley said. “They found a way to benefit the greatest number of scholars who needed it the most.”

Wesley shared with Ferguson that families’ Child Nutrition debt was a serious situation. Families owed more than $14,000.

With the church’s Easter Offering, Trinity was able to donate $10,000 toward the “Chip In” Fund, which eliminated debt to those families. Otherwise, the district or the individual families would be responsible for paying for it.

Trinity Campus Pastor Steve Boyer was on hand at last month’s CHISD Board Meeting to present the check to the district, where he received a sincere ‘thank you’ from CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson, Wesley and her fellow Trustees.

“We want to be part of the solution, especially when it comes to the local school system,” said Boyer, who lives in Cedar Hill.

This year was a contrast to previous years because most meals were covered for all scholars, under COVID-19 rules.

Ferguson said he expects Trinity to continue donating toward CHISD and other school districts.

“This was a really powerful program – the church responded by breaking out into applause when we announced,” said Ferguson, a Cedar Hill citizen. “Part of our vision is to impact local school districts. The community can’t be as effective if school districts aren’t strong.”