Bushmills Irish Whiskey Is The Official Whiskey of the PGA TOUR- Cocktail Recipes

Golf Bank Shot featuring Bushmills Irish whiskey courtesy photo
I am not a golfer. Truth is, I even struggle with Putt Putt. But, I have been known to watch friends play golf while counting down the time until the 19th hole. Because everyone knows after a round of golf it’s time to sit back, relax and enjoy refreshments while recounting the epic drive, the almost hole-in-one and all of the day’s adventures on and off the course.
Bushmills Irish Whiskey recently became the Official Whiskey of the PGA TOUR and to introduce Bushmills to PGA fans, the brand will be serving signature cocktails across the upcoming tournaments encouraging fans to chart their own course and try a new style of whiskey!
Member’s Bounce
Golf members bounce courtesy photo
1.5 oz Bushmills Original
Fill with Ginger Ale
Twist of Lime
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Tea Off
Golf the tea cocktail courtesy photo
2 oz Bushmills Irish Whiskey
1.5 oz Fresh Lemonade
3 oz Fresh Iced Tea
Juicy Lie
Juicy Lie featuring Bushmills Irish whiskey courtesy photo
1.5 oz Bushmills 10 Year
Grapefruit Soda
0.5 – 1 oz Pineapple Juice
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Irish Coffee
Irish coffee courtesy photo
1 oz Bushmills Original
0.5 Demerara Syrup
4 oz Sumatra Coffee
Top with Fresh Whipped Cream
