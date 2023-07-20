Toast To National Tequila Day With These Refreshing Margarita Recipes

Facebook

National Tequila Day is July 24, 2023, to celebrate we’re sharing some refreshing margarita recipes with you!

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

2 ¼ oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila

1 ½ oz pineapple juice

¾ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz cane syrup

3 jalapeno slices

Method: combine all ingredients into a shaker. Muddle jalapeno slices, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice.

Flecha Azul Frozen Watermelon Flecharita

2 oz Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco

1/2 oz Agave syrup

1/2 oz Fresh lime juice

2 Dashes of Angostura bitters

1-2 handfuls of watermelon cubes

Directions: Add two handfuls of ice and watermelon cubes into a blender and blend until it’s a chunky texture – do not over blend.

Add remaining ingredients and give one or 2 quick blends. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a watermelon wedge.

Cierto Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco

1 oz Citrus Stock

1 oz Lime Juice

⅓ oz Citrus Agave Tincture

3 drops Saline

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake with ice until chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with lime slices.

Stemilt Cherry Margarita

Recipe created by Stemilt

Ingredients

● Ice

● Juice of 1 Lime

● 1-2 teaspoons of light agave nectar

● 1 ounce triple sec

● 1 1/2 ounce Reposado tequila (one full shot from standard size shot glass)

● Orange Seltzer

● Stemilt Dark Sweet Cherries, pitted and halved

Directions

In a shaker, combine ice, lime juice, agave nectar, triple sec, and tequila and shake vigorously.

Fill a 12oz. glass ½ way with ice. Add 2 pitted & halved cherries and press lightly against side of glass to release some juice. Then add into drink.

Pour contents from shaker into glass. Top off with orange seltzer.

Maestro Dobel Black Diamond Margarita

Ingredients:

2.0 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

0.5 oz Lime Juice

Garnish: Black Lava Salt

Lime Wedge

Directions:

1. Place ingredients in a shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into rocks glasses, rimmed with black lava salt and filled with ice.

2. Garnish with lime wedge.

Frozen Mango Margarita

Created By: Elliott Clark of Apartment Bartender

Ingredients:

Serves 4

6 oz Astral Tequila Reposado

3 oz Orange Liqueur

4 oz Lime Juice

2 oz Agave Nectar

2 Sliced Mangos

Garnish: Chili Salt Rim + Lime Wheel

Glassware: Rocks Glasses

Preparation: Combine all ingredients into a blender, add ice and blend. Pour drinks into rocks glasses rimmed with chili salt and garnish with lime wheels.

Do you have a favorite margarita recipe?