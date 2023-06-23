The Nazarene An experiential production to Hold World Premiere in Dallas

Facebook

“THE NAZARENE – The Way, The Truth, and The Life,” an unprecedented experiential production using 21st century storytelling and innovative technology to showcase the life of Jesus, opens Aug. 26 in Dallas. Tickets are on sale now for the world premiere production at TheNazareneXP.com. Reserve a date and time to experience this multi-sensory journey of Biblical proportions.

Visitors to The Nazarene are transported back 2,000 years to walk along the path of faith as the greatest story ever told unfolds across a 30,000-square foot exhibition. Five narrated galleries and 19 awe-inspiring scenes are featured. The sights and sounds of ancient Israel come alive as powerful portrayals of the most significant events from Jesus’ life. Walk with Jesus in the very places he lived. Hear the clamor of a Jerusalem marketplace and gaze across the calm waters of the Jordan River. From the nativity and His baptism to His ascension, don’t miss this dynamic and inspiring exposition of Jesus’ life.

The Nazarene Producer

“THE NAZARENE is not just an exhibition, but a spiritual journey and a testimony of faith woven from innovative threads and meticulous designs to unfold in a way that the world has not yet seen,” said Executive Producer, Robert Bagdasarov of Alpine Artists, the company in charge of the production. “This groundbreaking technological experience will create a sense of time travel for our guests and bring them closer to the story of Jesus.”

In addition to the breathtaking visual installations of THE NAZARENE, Alpine Artists is proud to present one of the world’s most important collections of ancient artifacts from the time of Jesus. From the world-renowned collection of Oded Golan, “Discovering Jesus: The James Ossuary & Ancient Artifacts from the Holy Land” is a priceless collection of biblical, first century treasures. The collection features more than 300 rare and ancient artifacts from the Holy Land.

James Ossuary

The James Ossuary will be displayed for the first time in the U.S., and is the centerpiece of the collection. This limestone bone box has been authenticated by antiquities experts and scientists as being that of James, the brother of Jesus, and first bishop of Jerusalem. See hundreds of other important first century items on display including fishing gear from the Sea of Galilee, nails similar to those used in the crucifixion, and coins like those given in exchange for the betrayal of Jesus. Through these ancient artifacts, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the history of Christianity.

The Nazarene exhibition is located at 10110 Technology Blvd. in Dallas. For more information and to sign up for the priority list, visit theNazareneXP.com.

Alpine Artists

This trailblazing production house specializes in crafting immersive experiences, shows and concerts that engage audiences of all ages. At the heart of the company’s mission lies the commitment to entertain, inspire, and educate, while emphasizing the enduring relevance of the principles of sustainable development in today’s world. With a global presence through offices in the United States and Europe, Alpine Artists has earned a stellar reputation for delivering not only enjoyable but also profoundly meaningful experiences. Their productions encourage audience members to lead purpose-driven lives, highlighting the significance of unity and community. To discover more about Alpine Artists and their transformative work, visit alpineartists.com.