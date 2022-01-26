Texas Trust Credit Union Launches the Texas Trust Gives Foundation

Facebook

Texas Trust Gives Foundation Will Focus On Well-Being of Community

ARLINGTON, Texas – January 26, 2022 – Texas Trust Credit Union has launched the Texas Trust Gives Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit created to serve as the charitable arm for the credit union and focus on touching hearts and changing lives.

The Texas Trust Gives Foundation will build upon the credit union’s legacy of “people helping people” with an emphasis on providing grants and scholarships to local schools and organizations that improve the well-being of the community and help build brighter financial futures.

The Texas Trust Gives Foundation will operate independently from the credit union with its own board of directors and leadership team. Washima Huq with Texas Trust, has been named the executive director of the foundation. Huq was serving as a Business and Community Engagement Partner where she helped the credit union establish a number of strategic partnerships with school districts, civic and community leaders and small businesses.

The Texas Trust Gives Foundation is supported by the Texas Trust Credit Union debit card. Every time a member uses a Texas Trust debit card, the credit union makes a donation to the Foundation. Based on the number of current debit cardholders and their average purchase volume, the foundation expects to raise more than $150,000 annually, which will be channeled back into the community.

Texas Trust has a rich history of giving to local schools and non-profits such as Mission Arlington, the North Texas Food Bank, American Cancer Society, and numerous other organizations. The credit union has also donated more than $2 million toward local school programs.

“Supporting our communities is the core of what the foundation is about,” said Huq. “The Texas Trust Gives Foundation will fund initiatives that enhance the education experience for children and make a positive difference in the lives of those being served by the numerous organizations we will support.”

Jim Minge, the CEO of Texas Trust added “We are looking forward to working alongside the Foundation to be able to do more for the community. Together with Washima and her team we’ll be able to have a greater impact on the people served through the organizations the Foundation supports.”

The foundation will offer academic scholarships to high school students and grants to local schools and non-profit organizations. Grants will be awarded based on need and purpose. The initial grants will be open to local school districts in communities in which Texas Trust has a branch presence. The first grant application process will run from February 1 to the end of March 2022.