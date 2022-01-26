Many Local Basketball Players Nominated To 2022 McDonald’s All American Games

Facebook

NORTH TEXAS – For some of high school basketball’s elite athletes, the McDonald’s All American Games is where aspirations are born, dreams are realized and hype becomes legacy. Becoming one of the final 48 players is an honor unlike any other and this year, a new generation of high school hoopers are set to make their mark on history.

McDonald’s announced the final rosters for the 2022 All American Games in Chicago – with Cason Wallace of Richardson High School, Anthony Black of Duncanville High School and Arterio Morris of Justin F. Kimball High School joining a long list of greats to be named to the prestigious showcase over 45 years. The complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All Americans can be viewed at mcdaag.com.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, which is comprised of the nation’s most knowledgeable analysts, prep scouts, media and prestigious basketball coaches. The local players nominated for the chance to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are:

Girls:

Caroline Lyles, Argyle High School, Argyle

Madison Cockrell, Bishop Lynch High School, Dallas

Jazmyne Jackson, Braswell High School, Aubrey

Alisa Williams, Braswell High School, Aubrey

Sa’Myah Smith, DeSoto High School , DeSoto

Michayla Gatewood, DeSoto High School, DeSoto

Jamia Harris, DeSoto High School, DeSoto

Tionna Herron, DeSoto High School, DeSoto

Amina Muhammad, DeSoto High School, DeSoto

Jiya Perry, DeSoto High School, DeSoto

Ayanna Thompson, DeSoto High School, DeSoto

Jazzy Owens-Barnett, Frisco Liberty High School, Frisco

Jasmyn Lott, Frisco Memorial High School, Frisco

Channie (Cammie) Mckinney, Frisco Memorial High School, Frisco

Kayla Cooper, Plano East Sr High School, Plano

Donavia Hall, Plano East Sr High School, Plano

Destinee’ Baker, Prestonwood Christian Academy, Plano

Breanna Davis, Red Oak High School, Red Oak

Nadia Amadi, Richardson High School, Richardson

Maggie Hutka, Royse City High School, Royse City

Nevaeh Zavala, Royse City High School, Royse City

Suni Davis, Saginaw High School, Fort Worth

Jahcelyn Hartfield, South Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie

Aleksandra Clayton, Mansfield High School, Mansfield

Sirviva Legions, Mansfield Legacy High School, Mansfield

Kelliah (KJ) Walker, Timber Creek High School, Fort Worth

Aaliyah Campbell, Tyler Legacy High School, Tyler

Boys:

Anthony Black, Duncanville High School, Duncanville

Davion Sykes, Duncanville High School, Duncanville

Tyrone Caldwell Jr, Faith Family Academy, Dallas

Brandon Walker, Faith Family Academy, Dallas

Isaiah Jones, Faith Family Academy, Dallas

Chukwuebuka “Zuby” Ejiofor, Garland High School, Garland

Lee Dort, Greenhill School, Addison

Noah Shelby, Greenhill School, Addison

Arterio Morris, Justin F. Kimball High School, Dallas

Daylon Dickerson, Kaufman High School, Kaufman

KyeRon Lindsay, Guyer High School, Denton

Kasai Burton, Sherman High School, Sherman

Rylan Griffen, Richardson High School, Richardson

Cason Wallace, Richardson High School, Richardson

Mason Jones, Central High School, Fort Worth

Ryan Agarwal, Coppell High School, Coppell

Cason Wallace is ranked as the No. 14 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN. The 6’ 3” point guard from Richardson High School is set to attend Kentucky.

Anthony Black is ranked as the No. 20 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN. The 6’ 6” forward from Duncanville High School is undecided.

Arterio Morris is ranked as the No. 22 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN. The 6’ 3” point guard from Justin F. Kimball High School has signed to play for Texas.

These forty-eight high school seniors – comprising the top 24 girls and 24 boys in the country – were selected from more than 760 nominated players by a committee of basketball experts. Cason, Anthony and Arterio are now etched in history alongside more than 1,584 high school players to be named to the McDonald’s All American Games since 1977 – a legendary group including Michael Jordan, Breanna Stewart, LeBron James, Trae Young, Azzi Fudd, James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham, Paige Bueckers, Chet Holmgren, Sabrina Ionescu and many more of your favorite players.

Tickets for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are available now through Ticketmaster. ESPN2 will air the POWERADE Jam Fest at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28. ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games live on Tuesday, March 29. The annual Girls Game will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

SUPPORTING THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

The McDonald’s All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception in 1978. RMHC helps brings communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care and vital resources, when it’s needed most.

ABOUT McDONALD’S OF NORTH TEXAS

McDonald’s of North Texas is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 350 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. McDonald’s of North Texas restaurants employ more than 17,500 people in the Greater Dallas, Fort Worth and Tyler community. Follow McDonald’s North Texas on Instagram @McDonaldsNorthTexas and Facebook @NorthTexasOperatorsAssociation.