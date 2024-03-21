Texas State Parks Present Prime Viewing for Total Eclipse

Facebook

AUSTIN – Less than a month remains until the highly anticipated total eclipse adorns Texas skies. On April 8, a total eclipse will shade 31 Texas state parks along the path of totality.

With the exception of Old Tunnel and Lyndon B. Johnson State Parks, where visitors will gain entry on a first-come, first-served basis, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) encourages visitors planning to view the event from state parks to reserve a day pass in advance. Many of the parks in the line of totality are already fully reserved and Texas State Parks staff anticipate all will reach capacity.

Observers will be able to see this rare event along a line spanning across Texas from Del Rio to Texarkana.

The phenomenon will start around noon and totality will begin at 1:30 p.m. near Del Rio, tracing a line northeast across Texas. Totality will last from a few seconds to about 4 and a half minutes depending on position along the path. Only those in the path of totality will get the full eclipse experience. A partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout most of the state before and after the time of greatest coverage.

Texas State Parks provide an ideal setting to enjoy this rare astronomical sight. Due to its anticipated popularity, entry to the parks listed below on eclipse day will be restricted to those who pre-purchased day passes or camping permits. A state park pass does not guarantee entry, so reserve your campsite or day pass as soon as possible.

To maximize your eclipse viewing experience at a Texas state park, we recommend the following:

Make safety a priority- Use proper eye protection to view the eclipse except during totality, when the sun is entirely covered by the moon. Visitors can bring pre-purchased eclipse glasses or use an indirect observation method like a pinhole viewer. Please note that eclipse glasses will be available for purchase at many parks, but quantities are limited.

Use proper eye protection to view the eclipse except during totality, when the sun is entirely covered by the moon. Visitors can bring pre-purchased eclipse glasses or use an indirect observation method like a pinhole viewer. Please note that eclipse glasses will be available for purchase at many parks, but quantities are limited. Come early and stay late- Expect traffic delays as parks anticipate visitors from across the state and nation.

Expect traffic delays as parks anticipate visitors from across the state and nation. Pack more than a snack- Plan to bring enough food, water and fuel in case of delays.

Plan to bring enough food, water and fuel in case of delays. Park in designated areas only- Stay off roadways and do not park off pavement unless directed by park staff.

Stay off roadways and do not park off pavement unless directed by park staff. Attend a park program – Many parks will offer ranger-led programs before or after the eclipse.

– Many parks will offer ranger-led programs before or after the eclipse. You may not be able to connect- Some areas of totality may experience limited cell phone and internet connectivity.

Some areas of totality may experience limited cell phone and internet connectivity. Read through our Eclipse FAQs for more information on viewing the eclipse at one of our parks.

Thanks to a donation from Lyda Hill Philanthropies through Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF), a variety of specialty equipment to enhance eclipse viewing will be available at parks along the eclipse’s path. The equipment list includes 20,000 eclipse safety glasses, tabletop sun-spotter telescopes, telescope tripods and solar filters, binocular filters, smartphone sun photography adapters and eclipse-themed books. They will be distributed among the 31 Texas state parks within the path of totality ahead of the eclipse.

The entire state will be able to see a significant partial eclipse from their own backyards, so if you can’t get to a state park, visit Texas State Parks eclipse viewing webpage to learn how to make a pinhole viewer for out-of-this-world family fun.

State Parks in the Path of Totality