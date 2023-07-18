Tayler Holder Rides In With An Anthem For Summer With His Newest Single “Time In This Truck”

Facebook

New York, NY – (July 18, 2023) – Most Followed Country Music Artist on TikTok, Country Music Singer-Songwriter Tayler Holder brings his strength into the summer with his newest single “Time In This Truck” This release is off of the success on Spotify with numbers like 1 Million + with “Another Round” on his duet with Country Rising Female Artist Reyna Roberts also with his summer hit building nicely and climbing with over 160K in a week’s time.

Holder also has had additions to Spotify Playlisting at New Music Friday Country, New Country Music and New Country Music Releases. Music Mayhem echoes the acclaim with, “Tayler Holder brings the heat with an ultimate summer anthem, “Time In This Truck.” RFD TV states, “Artist, Tayler Holder himself has Fest and is shining a bright light on Music City! Not only the song but Holder himself has been making rumbles in Music City since CMA and has become destined to entertain. With the summer anthem heating up for Holder he is busy getting ready for his debut US tour opening for Dylan Scott on his ‘This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” Tour coming to the US this Fall. In addition, to Tayler, fellow Country Singer-Songwriter Matt Schuster will also be joining the tour in support of Dylan Scott.

Holder who has had an exciting entree into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space. He has amassed over 30 million plus fans across all his social media platforms on his ride into his country music journey.

Holder, fresh in the industry has transitioned as an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star. “I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me.”

Speaking of accolades, PEOPLE MAGAZINE boasts, “Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar.”

Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has nearly 20 million followers. However, now Tayler is doubling down on his music recording for Aspen Artists and making that his priority as he just released his brand new single, “TIME IN THIS TRUCK” on June 29th (produced by Andy Sheridan and Ben Williams and written by Andy Sheridan, Ben Williams and Josh Mirenda) which will be on his forthcoming EP coming out later this year. “We are very happy to have created something that found a home with Tayler Holder,” says, songwriter, Josh Mirenda.

Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content.

Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler’s first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing a majority of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler’s socials below for more updates on releases as well as upcoming tour dates.

Tour Dates:

October 12th – The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN

October 13th – Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

October 14th – The Signal Chattanooga, TN

October 26th – The NorVa Norfolk, VA

October 27th – The Filmore Silver Springs, MD

October 28th – The National Richmond, VA

November 11th – Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH

November 16th – Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC

November 17th – House of Blues Orlando, FL

November 18th – Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

November 30th – State Theatre Portland, ME

December 1st – House of Blues Boston, MA

December 2nd – Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ