Tarrant County Public Health Reports Second Monkeypox Virus Infection

Tarrant County Public Health Is Also Investigating a Possible 3rd Case

July 13, 2022 – (Tarrant County) - Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reports the second case of Monkeypox within the county. Our Epidemiology Division has confirmed that the two cases in the county belong to adult males. The second case is a result of exposure in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with no history of travel during the exposure time, indicating localized transmission in the DFW metroplex. Based on the investigation of the second case conducted by TCPH, there was no further exposure.

Additionally, TCPH has received notification of a third potential case and is awaiting further information to confirm if it is a Tarrant County resident. Currently, the general public is considered to be at low risk. TCPH will continue to work with local, federal and state partners to monitor the situation.

Monkeypox can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bedding. Monkeypox can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure (over three hours). Symptoms of monkeypox may include rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Monkeypox cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks. Monkeypox does not only affect persons of a specific sexual orientation, however recent cases across the nation have been traced to men who have sex with men (MSM). Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek appropriate medical attention if they develop any symptoms of monkeypox.

For more information go to the TCPH Monkeypox page or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.