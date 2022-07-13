Grand Prairie Spraying For Mosquitoes Today & Tomorrow

Facebook

The City of Grand Prairie reports a West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample and will ground spray on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 and Thursday, July 14, 2022 depending on weather conditions, starting at 9 p.m. This area is bound by Arkansas Lane on the north, S Great Southwest Parkway on the east, Mayfield Road on the south, and Forum Drive on the west.

A map of this area is available here:

Great Southwest Aerial Map

Great Southwest Base Map

Residents in this area are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside, and cover fish ponds during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain.

All Grand Prairie residents are asked to help eliminate the areas that mosquitoes need to breed by emptying, removing or covering any receptacle that can hold water.

To prevent mosquito bites, residents are advised to use an insect repellent containing at least 30 percent DEET (lower concentration for children) and stay indoors at dawn and dusk.

The City of Grand Prairie conducts regular tests on mosquito samples throughout the city as part of its West Nile Virus surveillance program.

For more information on vector control in Grand Prairie, please visit our Fight the Bite page