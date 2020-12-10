Take The Family To See The Lights At Interlochen

Christmas Lights In Arlington

Ready to get into the holiday spirit by loading up the car and driving through neighborhoods to see the Christmas lights. Good news, The Lights at Interlochen, one of Arlington’s longest running and most beloved holiday traditions, is back in 2020. There are over 200 homeowners that decorate their homes with lights and displays in this northwest Arlington neighborhood. And, did we mention, admission is free.

The public is invited to drive through the northwest Arlington neighborhood from 7:00pm – 11:00pm each night, Dec 11-12, and then again Dec 18-25. Lines may be long, the Arlington Police Department will set up traffic control posts in the area to help facilitate safe travel. ALL motorists must enter the Interlochen neighborhood from Randol Mill Road at Westwood Drive.

You’ll want to follow the signs throughout the neighborhood directing traffic along the trail. Neighbors ask that you keep your music in the car down, so you don’t disturb any residents that might be sleeping…or bingeing Netflix.

How to Get To The Lights At Interlochen

Interlochen Neighborhood Entrance and Exit:

Enter the Interlochen neighborhood from Westwood Drive at Randol Mill Road.

From westbound I-30, take the Fielder Road exit and go south to Randol Mill Road. Turn right onto Randol Mill Road and follow it to Westwood Drive.

From eastbound I-30, take the Eastchase Parkway exit and go south to Meadowbrook Boulevard. Turn left onto Meadowbrook Boulevard, then proceed to Randol Mill Road.

Turn right onto Randol Mill Road and follow it to Westwood Drive.

All other streets leading into the Interlochen neighborhood will be closed. Motorists will not be permitted to make left turns from northbound Bowen Road onto Westwood Drive or northbound Oakwood Lane onto Randol Mill Road.

Tour buses and limousines will not be allowed on Porto Bello Court.

Traffic can exit the Interlochen neighborhood via Westwood Drive to Randol Mill Road, or by heading southbound on Bowen Road.

What You Need To Know

Traffic must keep right at all times, leave the left lane open for emergency vehicles and Interlochen homeowners.

Adults and children must be wear seat belts and child safety seats at all times.

Traffic is lighter during the week. Weekends tend to have higher traffic and longer wait times.

Expect to wait in line getting into the neighborhood. Once you enter the trail, you will not be allowed to pass other vehicles.

Use the restroom before getting in line and consider packing snacks / drinks to take with you. If you leave the line for any reason, you will have to go to the back of the line to re-enter.

No solicitation or sales by any vendors will be allowed from any public roadway or right-of-way.

