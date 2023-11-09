Take The Family Ice Skating At DeSoto’s Town Center

We might not have lakes that freeze over, but that’s not stopping DeSoto from bringing the ice this season, to families that would like to go ice skating. Starting November 25, you can make reservations for one hour to skate and the price includes ice skate rental. Skaters must be at least 4 years old to skate with Rental Skates sizes starting at baby 8 size thru adult men’s 13 size.

 

DeSoto On Ice – DeSoto Town Center

211 East Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, Texas 75115

November 25 – December 19

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m
Monday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Friday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

December 20 – January 7 (Extended Holiday Hours)

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Monday – Friday: 2:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Saturday: 11:15 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Holiday Hours

December 24: 11:00 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
December 25: Closed
December 26: 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
December 31: 1:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
January 1: 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Rent the Rink – Private Ice Skating Parties

Make your holiday season extra special. Book our enchanting ice rink for your private event and turn your celebration into a winter wonderland like no other. Don’t miss out on the magic and secure your date today. We can’t wait to see you there.

To book your private skating event, please contact Kyle@icestars.net or call 214-531-6299

Celebrate The Holidays In Desoto With These Festive Events

December 2 | The Polar Express Movie Night
Amphitheater – Showtime 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a cozy evening as you sit back and relax with family and friends. Bring your favorite snacks, blankets, and good vibes. It’s going to be an epic night full of laughter and excitement while watching the screening of The Polar Express.

December 4 | Block Party, Tree Lighting and Ribbon Cutting
Town Center – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tis the season to be merry, and we’re spreading holiday cheer like never before! Get ready for an unforgettable Christmas Block Party. Gather around the Christmas Tree for the annual Tree Lighting with special guest performances.

December 9 | Christmas Craft Making at Santa’s Workshop
Town Center – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Looking for a fun and creative way to celebrate the holiday season? Join us for our Christmas Craft Class, where you’ll learn to make beautiful, handmade holiday wreaths and we will have gifts for sale.

December 23 | Christmas Musical
Corner Theatre – Showtime 7:00 p.m.

Join us for a magical night of music as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Our Christmas musical extravaganza is sure to fill your heart with joy and your spirit with holiday cheer. Admission for ages 3 to 11 is $10 and for ages 12 and up is $15.

Holiday Weekend Celebration Events

Join us every Saturday and Sunday from November 25 through January 7 for holiday activities and treats for everyone to enjoy. We will have a live DJ, Holiday Bounce Houses, Food Trucks, and Festive Holiday Activities all around Town Center. Check out the schedule below.

Holiday Train Ride – 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Get ready for a magical holiday adventure on our festive kiddie train ride. Don’t miss this chance to create cherished holiday memories with your family. Get your tickets now and hop aboard the holiday fun. See you at the station. Free with Ice Skating purchase or $5 per child.

Face Painting | 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Get ready for a magical holiday adventure on our festive kiddie train ride. Don’t miss this chance to create cherished holiday memories with your family. Get your tickets now and hop aboard the holiday fun. See you at the station. Free with Ice Skating purchase or $2 per child. Free with Ice Skating purchase or $2 per child.

Paint and Party | 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Calling all little artists! Get ready to embark on a colorful adventure at our upcoming Kids’ Paint and Party event. It’s a day of creative fun, laughter, and imagination for your little ones. Let’s make this a day filled with paint, laughter, and unforgettable memories for your young artists. Free with Ice Skating purchase or $5 per child.

Fun with Christmas Characters and Games

Looking to keep the little ones entertained and in the holiday spirit? Check out these delightful Christmas games that are perfect for kids of all ages.

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
