TABC Notice – Family Dollar – Duncanville

“LEGAL NOTICE Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Malt Beverage Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Family Dollar Stores of Texas, LLC d/b/a Family Dollar Store #27043 to be located at 1006 South Main Street, Duncanville, TX 75137 in Dallas County. Officers of said LLC are Peter Barnett (President), Todd Littler (Senior Vice President), Roger Dean (Treasurer), John Mitchell, Jr. (Secretary), Jonathan Elder (Vice President – Tax), Harry Spencer (Assistant Secretary).”