T-Mobile Bringing New Stores and More 5G to Texas, Including New Midlothian Store

The Un-carrier opened 18 new retail stores and expanded 5G network coverage and capacity

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 30, 2023 — T-Mobile continues to ramp up its presence in Texas with the opening of 18 new retail stores across the state in 2023 and the planned opening of more than a dozen additional stores now through 2024. The new stores have created about 120 new jobs for the state.

“Opening even more stores in Texas continues to be a great way for T-Mobile to build relationships with our customers,” said John Stevens, Vice President for T-Mobile’s Small Markets & Rural Areas. “This is especially true in smaller and more rural communities where we’re opening doors for the very first time. Our strategy of meeting wireless consumers where they live, work, and play helps us to establish closer connections with them while also enabling us to tap into the local workforce. We just couldn’t be more excited about our growth here in Texas and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact across the state.”

New store locations opened in 2023:

Bellmead

Bonham

Brenham

Brownfield

Crockett

El Campo

Fort Worth

Frisco

Henderson

Jasper

Kaufman

Liberty

Lindale

Midlothian

Port Lavaca

San Antonio

Tyler

Vernon

“The Texas Association of Business welcomes T-Mobile ‘s continued investment in the Lone Star State,” said Glenn Hamer, TAB CEO. “The announcement that T-Mobile has invested in locating retail stores this year in Texas, as well as its proposed investment in additional stores next year, is great news for Texas consumers and businesses. T-Mobile currently employs more than 7,000 Texans and the additional retail jobs are evidence of the excellent business climate that TAB advocates for in Texas is working.”

Since 2021, T-Mobile has also made substantial network investments in Texas, providing customers with an even better experience. By installing more than 1,200 new cell sites and upgrading close to 2,000 existing sites with 5G wireless service, T-Mobile’s 5G network now covers 99% of people in Texas across approximately 198,385 square miles. These upgrades provide ultra-fast speeds, improved services, and better connectivity for customers than ever before.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including T-Mobile – with expanded coverage, faster speeds and more reliable service for customers across the Lone Star state,” said Jennifer Silveira, T-Mobile senior vice president for Network, South Region. “From the High Plains to South Texas, and the Rio Grande to the Gulf Coast, T-Mobile’ commitment to enhancing its network in Texas is evident in recent upgrades not only where people live work and play but at some of the state’s most important and iconic sporting venues, transportation hubs and college and universities.”

Staying connected is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, so T-Mobile is also giving people an affordable choice for high-speed broadband. The network improvements in the state also helped T-Mobile launch 5G Home Internet in Texas, increasing access to the internet for residents and businesses. Today, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available to more than 45% of homes in Texas – that’s over 6 million households. This means homes across the state, from small towns to big cities, can finally ditch traditional ISPs for fast, reliable home internet that’s easy to set up and has no annual contracts or hidden fees.

T-Mobile’s Ongoing Commitment to Texas

With an expanding local presence in Texas, T-Mobile is also focused on helping to make a difference in communities throughout the state. T-Mobile Hometown Grants provides funding to small towns across the country to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Since launching the five-year program in 2021, 10 towns in Texas –

Brackettville, Cleveland, Elgin, Falfurrias, Hearne, Levelland, Los Fresnos, Palmview, Plainview, and Robstown – have received grants totaling $500,000.

Project 10Million is T-Mobile’s $10.7B initiative aimed at helping close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to 10 million eligible student households across the U.S. Through T-Mobile’s education programs, the company has connected over 592,000 students, from 332 school districts across Texas and is also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans and access to affordable laptops and tablets. By the end of 2022, T-Mobile had provided $4.8B in services and connected more than 5.3M students across the U.S. through Project 10Million and our other education initiatives.

Finally, T-Mobile, the “Official Partner of Texas A&M® Athletics”, recognizes the importance of women’s sports and the role that youth sports can have on allowing female athletes to one day compete at the highest levels. In 2021, T-Mobile donated $50,000 to Texas A&M University in support of on campus activities honoring the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The donation was part of T-Mobile’s total $700,000 donation to the SEC’s 14 universities across the country.

Home Internet: Limited time offer; subject to change. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Not available in all areas. Fast & Reliable: Based on T-Mobile analysis of eligible customer speed data reflecting consistent broadband speeds. Delivered via 5G cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks. Pricing shown with AutoPay discount using eligible payment method; $30/month for Home Internet on accounts with a qualifying premium voice line. Regulatory fees included in monthly price for qualified accounts. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.