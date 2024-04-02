Sweet Tooth Hotel Opens New Sabores Splash Fiber Art Installation

Facebook

Sweet Tooth Hotel, the artistic wonderland that takes “hotel guests” through a series of rooms where immersive surprises await, has a dedicated space in its flagship downtown Dallas location in which it hosts rotating artists. Starting March 8, Sweet Tooth Hotel features an immersive, interactive installation by fiber artist Hannah Busekrus in partnership with Topo Chico.

The installation, Sabores Splash, was unveiled March 8, with a party on International Women’s Day. The global holiday celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Busekrus is an Austin-based artist who got her start in the fiber arts community in 2006 in Honolulu, creating patterns for micro crochet jewelry, knit finger puppets and crocheted dolls. She also began yarn-bombing, putting her work out in her local Hawaiian community and Austin when she traveled to Texas. Since then, her work has been displayed across Hawaii and Texas. Another of Busekrus’ installations, So Cozy, was created for Sweet Tooth Hotel’s previous locations in Victory Park and Allen.

Topo Chico’s Sabores

“Sabores Splash is a deep dive into the bold and bright flavors of Topo Chico’s Sabores,” Busekrus said in a statement. “I aimed to create an immersive trip into the underwater party my tastebuds are having when I drink any of the Sabores flavors. The textural elements I’ve added using rug tufting represent the feel of the carbonation, a zillion tiny bubbles, a little prickly on the tongue, and yet still soft somehow.”

Topo Chico gave away free goodies in the Calirosa Cocktail Lounge located outside the exhibit during the opening event. The lounge introduced an exclusive, limited-time-only cocktail/mocktail menu featuring some new Topo Chico drinks. Busekrus created a live fiber art community mural that guests were invited to add to as they learn the process of rug tufting.

Sweet Tooth Hotel

Sweet Tooth Hotel brings together work by some of the most innovative local and national artists, a curated selection of products and art to purchase in their gift shop, and a specialty bar featuring whimsical cocktails. Sweet Tooth Hotel opened a 6,000 sq. ft. flagship in downtown Dallas in 2022 and also has an experiential art venue in Allen, TX at Watters Creek. The concept of husband and wife, Cole and Jencey Keeton, the first installation of Sweet Tooth Hotel delivered five sugar-themed rooms based on popular treats. Ongoing chapters of Sweet Tooth Hotel will reveal new themes and concepts for guests to explore yearly in their permanent gallery space. Please visit sweettoothhotel.com for more information.