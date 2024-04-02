Eclipse Previews + Preparations in North Texas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

IKEA Grand Prairie invites us to prepare for the rare total solar eclipse in North Texas at a special solar eclipse themed event. The #IKEAeclipse Solarbration event will take place at IKEA Grand Prairie on April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. The first 300 IKEA Family members in-line who show their IKEA Family card and RSVP will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses. Customers will be invited to participate in a solar eclipse themed scavenger hunt, make-and-take crafts, 50% off entrées and more. Customers are also invited into the IKEA Grand Prairie store to shop the space themed collection, AFTONSPARV.

“Celebrating exciting events like this solar eclipse is what makes the IKEA shopping experience a fun day out for the whole family,” said IKEA Grand Prairie’s Market Manager, Patrick Conway “We are excited to host our young future customers and their families ahead of the total eclipse taking place on the 8th.”

To learn more about the #IKEAeclipse Solarbration event, visit www.ikea.us/GrandPrairie.

Eclipse Eve at Ritz-Carlton Dallas Las Colinas

Ritz-Carlton Dallas Las Colinas – On Eclipse-Eve, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. we’re collaborating with The Perot Museum for a cosmic cocktail hour event in Bar Juniper. That evening, astrophysicist Erika Holmbeck will offer some tips for preparing for the next day, what to expect of the eclipse, the science behind it, etc.

During the eclipse, a “Dance in the Dark” party from 12:30-2:30 p.m. invites guests to enjoy live music, dancing, and eclipse-inspired fare and libations with curated gifts. For more info, please visit ritz-carlton

Dallas Museum of Art Eclipse Day Pass

Locals and visitors alike are invited to take advantage of the Dallas Museum of Art’s one-day-only Solar Eclipse Day Pass that offers half-price admission to three special exhibitions. The DMA is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8. Guests are invited to grab a bite at the DMA Café, shop art-inspired treasures at the DMA Store, or stroll through the galleries during their visit. The Museum’s free permanent collection showcases over 5,000 years of stunning works by artists like Georgia O’Keeffe, Salvador Dalí, and Jeffrey Gibson.

For one day only, the Museum will offer a Solar Eclipse DMA Day Pass to all three ticketed exhibitions—He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject, The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse and (opening April 7) When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History —for only $20, originally a $40 value. The Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N Harwood Street in downtown Dallas, opens 11 a.m.–5 p.m. April 8. The DMA underground parking garage, located next to Klyde Warren Park, will be open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. for $30. Learn more and book your Solar Eclipse DMA Day Pass at dma.org.

The Rustic

The Dallas Rustic’s large, open patio will be one of the best places to watch the eclipse. They’re providing glasses (while supplies last) and offering an extended Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 8 for Eclipse viewers. For info visit www.therustic.com/dallas/.

Twin Peaks is handing out free Eclipse glasses on April 8, while guests enjoy such delicious cosmic brews and cocktails as a Twin Peaks Margarita on “The Rock,” Blue Moon Belgian White, Corazón Tequila Sunrise, Lunazul Silver Shot, and a Starbust Shot. Visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.