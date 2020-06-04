Ellis County Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Recoveries

June 4, 2020 -According to the Texas DSHS website, Ellis County currently has 83 active COVID-19 cases. Their data was last updated on 6/4/2020 at 3:50 pm.

From Ellis County, TX Facebook Page, note all seven of today’s cases are located in nursing facilities: The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 366 cases of COVID-19, including 312 recoveries.

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

69 year-old male resident of Ennis Care



Waxahachie-

68 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

75 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

77 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

86 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

89 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

92 year-old male resident of Pleasant Manor

The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management continues to work with local jurisdictions in monitoring these reported cases, and coordinating with the State of Texas to acquire additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and resources to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, DSHS has reported 5,695 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

