Grand Canyon Railway Reopens

On one of our favorite road trips in recent years, my husband and I spent several days in Williams, Arizona to visit the Grand Canyon. We caught a train at the Grand Canyon Railway depot in Williams that took us on a wonderful journey up to the canyon’s South Rim. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all national parks and attractions had been closed, but are now reopening.

The Grand Canyon Railway will once again take passengers up to the South Rim of Grand Canyon, and the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel will reopen to guests starting on June 15.

A special Summer Getaway Package features a one or two-night escape that includes accommodations at Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel in Williams. The getaway also features dinner, breakfast, a Wild West Show, and round-trip on the train to South Rim, Grand Canyon.

For more information or to make reservations, visit thetrain.com or call 1.800.THE TRAIN (1.800.843.8724) for updated information on both the hotel and the train. The hotel and train will operate under the conditions and safety precautions found at thetrain.com/health-and-safety/. Assigned seating on the train enables social distancing.

Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel

The Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel has been taking passengers on a breathtaking journey to see one of the “seven wonders of the world” since 1901. More than just a mode of transportation, The Train offers a trip back in time on beautifully restored rail cars. Onboard musicians entertain the passengers, while Cowboys ride alongside and outlaws sometimes try to hijack the train.

The Grand Canyon Railway runs daily from Williams on Route 66 to within steps of the Grand Canyon South Rim and El Tovar. The train is comprised of historic railcars from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s. It features luxury dome cars and an open platform observation car. Also featured are vintage coaches with opening windows. The Train departs from Williams Depot at 9:30 a.m. and returns at 5:45 p.m., with a 2.5-hour layover at South Rim of Grand Canyon.

If you would like even more privacy, charter an entire luxury private railroad car. The Train even offers an entire private train with luxury railroad cars complete with chefs, bartenders, and staff. These are perfect for “milestone” moments like graduations, family reunions, anniversaries, weddings, or birthdays. For charters call 928-635-5700 or visit thetrain.com/charters.

For more information about the Grand Canyon Railway, visit TheTrain.com.

