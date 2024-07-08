Summertime Sandwich and Burger Limited Time Offers

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
summertime burger offers
Mansfield Hat Creek Burger Co. Manager Brandon Dates

After being invited to try the new TRUFF Burger at Hat Creek Burger Co., I stopped by the Mansfield location to pick up two combo meals for supper. The flavorful burger is handcrafted with two Goodstock all-beef patties, fried pickles, cheddar cheese, and topped with TRUFF’s Original Hot Sauce, served on a soft but sturdy Martin’s bun.

Hat Creek Burger Co. and TRUFF, the popular Austin-based truffles company, joined forces to create the TRUFF Burger, with the Original Hot Sauce. The zesty sauce definitely adds gusto to each bite of the TRUFF Burger, thanks to their blend of red chili peppers and black truffles.

“We’re proud to be working with such an influential brand to offer our guests this one-of-a-kind burger that’s packed full of flavor,” said Hat Creek Burger Company President & CEO Drew Gressett. “We’ve stayed true to our core values of using only the highest quality ingredients in our food, and now we’ve been fortunate to create something uniquely delicious that incorporates TRUFF, everyone’s favorite truffle-infused hot sauce.”

Hat Creek Burger Co. LTO

The limited-time specialty is available for $8.99, but those who sign up for the Hat Creek app only pay $5. Better hurry though, the summertime special TRUFF Burger is only available through August.

Hat Creek Burger Company was founded in 2008 by Drew Gressett out of a food truck in Austin. The Texas-based burger brand is committed to doing things right and with a Texas flair. Its burgers feature beef that’s always fresh and never frozen, served on fresh-baked buns. Hat Creek also serves salads, sandwiches and breakfast options featuring locally sourced meats, eggs and vegetables. There are 26 locations across Texas, including the friendly Mansfield location.

Summertime sandwiches
Photo courtesy Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero Chicken Sandwiches

The chicken sandwich wars are heating up again and Pollo Campero is firing the latest shot. Press info says “Bacon has become the must-have ingredient in the latest round of the chicken sandwich wars, with McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A both releasing new bacon-topped chicken sandwiches recently.”

The Guatemalan chicken brand has rolled out two new crispy chicken sandwiches that have become top sellers. My husband and I recently tried both new sandwiches at the Pollo Campero located off I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas. These sandwiches are both so good, we hope they’ll stay on Pollo Campero’s permanent menu.

The Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich features the brand’s signature coleslaw and tangy buffalo sauce for a zesty flavor. Be warned, this sandwich packs a bit of a punch.

Their Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich, topped with Pollo Campero’s new green chile queso and smoky bacon, takes the latest hot food trend of adding bacon to everything and adds even more flavors.

Pollo Campero is offering their Fourth of July Bundle through July 7. The bundle includes 50 pieces of their delicious chicken (Campero fried or mixed), choice of three sides, and 26 rolls or tortillas (2/pack). Available to order online and price varies by location. They are also offering a $5 credit for app users only for National Fried Chicken Day.

Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

