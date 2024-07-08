Blue Goose Cantina Features Summer Menu Specials

Facebook

Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie, along with the company’s six other locations, are featuring some savory new summertime specials on the menu. My husband and I tried a few of them recently, and liked them all. Tacos al Pastor was our hands down favorite, though. Street corn tortillas loaded with jack cheese, adobo-marinated pork, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, and a spicy cremosa drizzle ($14) melded for a sublime flavor combination—I hope this creation will stay on the menu so I can order them year-round.

Also on the Blue Goose Cantina Summer Menu: Shrimp Tacos–corn tortillas packed with adobo-seasoned shrimp, slaw, corn, avocado slices, and a chipotle mayo drizzle ($14). Since I’m a shrimp lover, these were also a favorite of mine but my husband wasn’t that impressed—primarily because they’re a lot messier to eat than the Tacos al Pastor.

We also tried the Huaraches, a traditional Mexican masa tortilla topped with beans, either chorizo or pork al pastor, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and queso fresco ($14). We tried Huaraches with the pork al pastor, and it was very filling, resembling a burrito smothered in sauce.

Mexican Benedict Served at Weekend Brunch

Since we were there on a weekday, I wasn’t able to try the other new entry, a Mexican Benedict. This dish is served only at weekend brunch Sat. –Sun. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obviously I’ve got to get back to Blue Goose Cantina soon to try the Mexican Benedict: Two sopes topped with refried beans, chorizo, poached eggs, salsa verde, sour cream, queso fresco, and cilantro served with brunch potatoes.

The summer cocktail menu features a refreshing Kiwi Cucumber Margarita. A fusion of Corzaon Blanco tequila, agave, kiwi, lime juice, and fresh cucumber ($12). It was named Best Margarita at the Dallas Margarita Festival in May.

As always, the service at Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie is top notch. We enjoyed helpful, friendly service under the direction of new GM Kevin Carrasco. A veteran in the hospitality industry, Carrasco says he’s excited to take over the thriving Grand Prairie location with its great team and loyal customers.

Blue Goose Cantina Summer Specials

The Blue Goose Cantina summer specials will remain on the menu until July 31 at all seven locations including Fort Worth, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Highland Village, McKinney, and Plano.

Blue Goose Cantina brings together fantastic made-from-scratch Mexican food, legendary cocktails, top-notch service, and a fun atmosphere and attitude. A division of Peterson Management Group, a family-owned and operated restaurant management company, For more information, including menu and locations, visit BlueGooseCantina.com.

Peterson Management Group owns and operates 12 restaurants across North Texas. Founded by Bob Peterson and Scott Holyfield, two guys with larger-than-life personalities, it all started in 1983 with eclectic seafood shack restaurants, Aw Shucks and Big Shucks Oyster Bar. They opened Blue Goose Cantina in 1984. The restaurant chain has repeatedly been voted the best in North Texas for its winning combination of food, fun, and signature margaritas.