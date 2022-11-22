Spain Fusion Dinner Held at Roots Southern Table

Facebook

Roots Southern Table, Chef Tiffany Derry’s award-winning restaurant, recently hosted Spain Fusion, featuring Spanish Foods and Wines for a unique dining experience. The one-night-only culinary evening from Vocento Gastronomia brought Spain and Texas cuisines together with experts from both regions.

A special menu by Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Kitchen and Chef Periko Ortega of ReComiendo (out of Córdoba, Spain) was featured. The menu included wine pairings and discourse with chefs presenting their dishes, while highlighting top ingredients from Spain.

The exclusive dinner followed an immersive food and wine educational experience in support of Foods and Wine from Spain. A day of panels, tastings and meetings with Spain’s top exporters of wine, olive oil, cheese, Iberian ham, and more was held earlier that day at the Virgin Hotel in Dallas.

Spain Food and Wine Experts

Visiting wine and food experts from Spain included Master of Wine (MW) Fernando Mora, one of the only five MW in Spain. He chose the wines served with each course, from appetizers to dessert, and also discussed the origins and merits of each wine.

Chef Periko Ortega of award-winning ReComiendo in Cordoba, Spain brought his considerable expertise to the Spain Fusion menu. He is also Executive Chef and Technical Director at the School of Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy of Córdoba and the Andalusia Gastronomy Center. He recently added Matraca Bistró, a new restaurant where people can enjoy his creations in a slightly less formal setting.

Chef Maria Jimenez Latorre also contributed to the event. She leads cooking events at Alambique, is a founder and partner in We Present, a catering company; Ambassador for ORIVA and Executive chef in Spain, France and Portugal for Premier tour travel agency.

Texas Chef

Chef Tiffany Derry, celebrity Chef/owner of Tiffany Derry Concepts, the hospitality group behind Roots Southern Table and Roots Chicken Shak, hosted the event at her critically-acclaimed restaurant, Roots Southern Table. We learned this restaurant has held similar events that celebrate the culinary and cultural contributions of other areas, including a recent tribute to Mexico.

The Spain Fusion dinner menu featured a delightful combination of foods and wines from the different regions. Our appetizer course included a Cheese platter consisting of Campo de Montalban®, Campo del Montalban (Castilla-La Mancha, Spain), San Simon, Fontelas (Galicia, Spain), and Zamorano Marques del Castillo (Castilla y Leon, Spain). Iberico Ham from Arturo Sanchez – Acorn-fed 100% (Guijuelo, Spain) was also featured. ExtraVirgin Olive Oil Castillo deCanena (Jaen, Spain)–First Day of Harvest Arbequina and Picual Oak Smoke, Arbequina Oil and Arbequjina Amontillado Oil were also served.

White Gazpacho

A refreshing White Gazpacho with Almond, Grape, Garlic, and Bread as ingredients was served next, and paired with a Juvee & Camps Reserve de la Familia Brut Nature-Gran Reserve 2017– D.O. Cove. An EVOO Parmentier (Poached Egg and Garlic Praline) followed, paired with Muga Rose 2021 – D.O. Ca Riolja.

Octopus was served as our next course, also featuring Spanish Chorizo, Potato, Tomato, Sherry Vinegar, EVOO, and Olives. The dish was paired with LaCana Albarino2021 –D.O. Rios Balxas.

The Pork Belly (accompanied by white beans, Saffron, Pimenton, and herbs) was the big hit of the evening at our table. The dish was paired with Vatan Tinta de Toro 2018 – D.O. Toro Vina Valoria and Gran Reserva 2011 Rioja.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake

Dessert was an Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake, served with orange ice cream and Cava Gel, paired with SegoraViadas Brut–Cava de Guarda–D.O. Cove.

A festive finale for the Spain Fusion dinner was a parade of all the award-winning Chefs and their teams around the dining area, while we all stood to clap, cheer and shout our congratulations for a most memorable culinary experience.

Roots Southern Kitchen is located at 13050 Bee Street in Farmers Branch. For more information about upcoming events at the restaurant, call 214-346-4441.