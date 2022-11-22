City of Duncanville Launches Redesigned Website and New DuncanvilleTX.gov Domain

14 shares Facebook

Duncanville, TX – On November 22, 2022, the City of Duncanville launched the new DuncanvilleTX.gov. The new site has an eye-catching redesign, is able to be viewed on any device, and meets ADA compliance standards for users relying on assistive technologies.

According to the City of Duncanville, the website receives over 420,000 annual visits from users looking to learn more about their community, make utility payments, or seek information on city services. The new website is designed to be more user-friendly with the navigation restructured to reflect the city’s priorities of residents, businesses, and visitors.

Duncanville has also integrated the new OurDuncanville, which can be used by residents and businesses to submit and track non-emergency service requests, get real-time updates, and find information with ease. OurDuncanville includes a map feature, which will let you know about other requests and work being done in Duncanville.

Residents will now be visiting www.DuncanvilleTX.gov. According to the city’s Information Technology department, the use of a .gov domain provides a level of confidence for visitors that the City of Duncanville’s website is a legitimate and official government resource. A .gov domain is only available to United States-based government and publicly controlled entities.

The new website went live on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. There continue to be ongoing improvements. To report issues, residents and businesses are asked to contact alex.hamby@duncanvilletx.gov. Add DuncanvilleTX.gov to your bookmarks today!

City of Duncanville Launches OurDuncanville

The City of Duncanville is proud to announce the November 22, 2022, launch of its newest platform, OurDuncanville, powered by SeeClickFix. OurDuncanville is a community-driven request management system that bridges the gap between constituents and city officials to improve city services.

OurDuncanville has been integrated into the recently launched DuncanvilleTX.gov. Residents visiting the website can search for “Report a Concern” and will be taken to the new portal. Using the free web tools, Duncanville citizens are now able to provide city staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and other valuable information needed to resolve issues more efficiently.

In addition, OurDuncanville provides City of Duncanville officials with a centralized system to manage issues from creation to resolution, engaging citizens throughout the process.

OurDuncanville is the fastest, easiest way for Duncanville residents to actively engage with city officials and help improve our city.