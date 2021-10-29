Solo Stove Launches Elemental Color Series For a Pop of Color

Facebook

Celebrating Earth Through Design

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (Oct. 29, 2021) -We are proud owners of a stainless steel Solo Stove firepit and have spent countless hours enjoying time around the fire. Today, Solo Stove, designers of beautiful, easy-to-use fire pits and campstoves, introduced the Elemental Color Series. This series of the brand’s signature firepits, gives customers a choice of five modern colorways inspired by Earth’s natural elements. Now, you can add a fire feature and design element to your deck, patio or wherever you place your firepit.

To celebrate the launch, Solo Stove says they will be planting ten thousand trees through One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization with a mission to help global reforestation efforts.

“The Elemental Color Series was created to pay homage to our world – and to the elements that surround and sustain us,” said John Merris, CEO of Solo Stove. “Not only will this series provide a pop of color to backyards – but it will help support forests around the world. Our products are designed to create connection in the outdoors, and we want to give back to our planet for making that possible.”

Smokeless and Simple

Solo Stove’s fire pits are sleek, smokeless and simple, offering a meaningful way for families and friends to gather around a fire. The fire pits incorporate a patented double-wall design that produces a “secondary burn” which virtually eliminates smoke and reduces campfire smell. This feature is what attracted us to the Solo Stove brand. As an asthmatic, I love that we can get a hot fire burning easily and I’m not dodging smoke.

The Elemental Color Series offers Solo Stove’s stainless steel fire pit design with a high heat ceramic coating, offered in the following Earth-themed colorways:

●Ash

●Clay

●Sand

●Soil

●Water

Solo Stove’s partnership with One Tree Planted is the beginning of a larger initiative to plant more trees than the brand’s products consume. Over the next five years, Solo Stove plans to plant over a million trees across the world – offsetting carbon emissions and protecting global biodiversity.

“Humans thrive in vibrant outdoor spaces,” continued Merris. “We not only want to make an impact at your home – but far beyond that. We’re thrilled to share this news.”

The Elemental Color Series Fire Pits are currently available at www.solostove.com. Quantities are limited and there may be a wait, so hurry and order yours now.