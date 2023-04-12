Sky Blu Rooftop Bar to host Concerts Under the Stars

Facebook

DALLAS, Texas [April 12, 2023]- Join Sky Blu Rooftop Bar as it hosts Concerts Under the Stars, a premier live music and event production company making its debut in Dallas! The spectacular lineup of live performances began today with “Sinatra Under the Stars” and continue throughout the summer.

Concerts Under the Stars has already captivated music lovers in 11 cities across the country, including Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Miami, and San Francisco. The company is thrilled to debut in Dallas at Sky Blu Rooftop Bar. During Concerts Under the Stars at Sky Blu Rooftop Bar, guests will experience a one-of-a-kind experience with its exceptional live performances, stunning Dallas-skyline views, and deliciously paired food and beverage options. The ongoing event is an incredible opportunity for music lovers to experience amazing live music under the stars.

Concerts Under the Stars: Dallas Lineup

April 12: Sinatra Under the Stars

April 26: Amy Winehouse: Jazz Under the Stars

May 17: Sinatra Under the Stars

May 31: Motown Under the Stars

June 14: Abba Under the Stars

June 28: Sinatra Under the Stars

July 12: Amy Winehouse: Jazz Under the Stars

July 26: 90’s Mixtape: Date Night Nostalgia!

August 9: Sinatra Under the Stars

August 23: Abba Under the Stars

September 6: Motown Under the Stars

September 20: Amy Winehouse: Jazz Under the Stars

Additionally, guests of Sky Blu Rooftop Bar will appreciate its modern design and layout, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, as well as its sprawling outdoor space with couches, firepits and perfect views of the iconic Dallas skyline, including the Reunion Tower, Bank of America Plaza and Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Located on the ninth floor of the Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center off Interstate 35, Sky Blu Rooftop Bar is a hidden-gem happy hour destination.

Sky Blu Rooftop Bar is located on the ninth floor at 1949 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207. To park, guests pay $10 for valet.

For more information about Sky Blu Rooftop Bar, visit the website or follow on Instagram. For more information about Concerts Under the Stars, see its lineup of live music events in Dallas, or buy tickets, visit the company’s website.