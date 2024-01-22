Sheraton Dallas Hosts Event To Benefit Artists Experiencing or At-Risk of Homelessness

Facebook

DALLAS – January 22, 2024 – Sheraton Dallas is proud to welcome guests and the local community to a gallery exhibition launch of artwork by artists of The Stewpot Art Program that will be on display at Sheraton Dallas. The event, Art Night at The Parlor, is on Friday, February 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the hotel’s upscale lounge bar, The Parlor, located inside Sheraton Dallas Hotel at 400 North Olive Street, Dallas, Texas 75201.

At the event, attendees can sip on refreshments that will be served, view the artwork on display, speak to a few of the artists in attendance, and select pieces to purchase for their home, office, or as a gift for a friend. Guests of the gallery opening will have the option to purchase original works of art, which start at $50, first. Attendance is complimentary and does not require a reservation.

The Stewpot Art Program, one of the most beloved art programs in the city, serves those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness in Dallas. It provides a safe environment and outlet for individuals to express themselves through art. With access to a studio space and art supplies at The Stewpot, artists can come in on their own time and produce artwork throughout the year. The program is also an outlet for individuals to connect with others that have the same passion. There are currently 17 artists in The Stewpot Art Program.

Artists receive 90% of art sales with 10% of sales benefitting the art program for supplies and field trips for artists.

“I believe in the transformative power of art to bridge gaps and amplify voices. Showcasing the talented artwork from artists in the local Stewpot Art Program not only brings beauty to our spaces but also sheds light on the resilience and talent within our community,” says Chandana Weerasekara, Hotel Manager of Sheraton Dallas. “We hope the gallery exhibit assists the artists in being able to continue to pursue their passion.”

The Stewpot is a community ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas and providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life.

The art gallery exhibit at Sheraton Dallas will continue to be on display within The Parlor and Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go, where guests of the hotel or locals stopping in can view and purchase artwork after the Art Night at The Parlor.

The Parlor replicates aspects of historical speakeasies and offers curated cocktails, local cider and beer, signature old fashioneds and margaritas, tasty appetizers, shuffleboard, wall scrabble, and classic video games. Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go is a convenient dining outlet with a wide selection of healthy foods, delicious treats, and local delights to take on-the-go. Other events offered throughout the year at The Parlor include a popular Mixology Mondays class and is available for private parties.

Boasting a recent multi-million dollar renovation throughout and located down the street from the Arts District in Dallas, Sheraton Dallas is the largest hotel in Texas with 1,840 guest rooms; 230,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention spaces; large fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment; pool with stunning views of downtown; a signature restaurant and bar called Open Palette; the 4,000 square-foot sports bar, DRAFT Sports Bar & Lounge; Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go; and The Parlor.

For more information about the Sheraton Dallas or to book a stay, visit www.SheratonDallas.com. For more information about events, contact the sales team at Sales.03207@sheraton.com or call 214-303-4200.

