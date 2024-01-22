City of Duncanville Names Matthew Stogner as Interim Chief of Police

Facebook

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Stogner as the Interim Chief of Police of the Duncanville Police Department.

Mr. Stogner began his career with the Duncanville Police Department as a patrol officer in 1998. During his 25 years with the department, he has risen through the ranks of Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Special Services Sergeant, Police Operations Lieutenant, Lieutenant, and Administrative Lieutenant. He was promoted from S.W.A.T. Commander to Assistant Chief of Police in Interim Police Chief Matthew Stogner (left) and Assistant City Manager Robert D. Brown, Jr. (right) 2021. He is a graduate of the FBI Leadership Trilogy, Institute for Law Enforcement Administration, Police Executive Research Forum; and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

“We are fortunate to have a qualified person to fill the position of Interim Police Chief,” said Duncanville City Manager Douglas Finch. “Matthew Stogner has the experience, professionalism, and integrity to serve our community as we conduct an open and transparent national search for Duncanville’s next Police Chief.”

“The function of a police chief is a complex matter. Performing this function is no trivial task. It requires vision, judgment, and imagination, as well as disciplined analytical capabilities,” added Assistant City Manager Robert D. Brown, Jr. “There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Stogner has the skill sets to lead the police department during this transition. I am grateful that he has agreed to take on this complex task.”

“I would like to start by congratulating Chief LiVigni on his retirement after his 30 years of service to the City of Duncanville,” said Interim Chief of Police Matthew Stogner. “I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the Interim Police Chief and to work alongside the fine officers of the Duncanville Police Department. I look forward to collaborating with everyone in the City of Champions to provide exceptional public safety services.”

Mr. Stogner began serving as Interim Police Chief at the close of business January 19. Mr. Finch will present Mr. Stogner’s appointment to the Duncanville City Council for confirmation at the February 6, 2024, Regular Meeting.

Matthew Stogner’s appointment comes after Chief of Police Mark LiVigni announced his retirement effective January 22, 2024.