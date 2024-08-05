Shake Up Your Summer Drinks with Fresh Victor’s All-Natural Cocktail Mixers: Perfect for Both Drinkers and Non-Drinkers!

Kristin Barclay
So, it’s your turn to host this month’s “book club,” girls’ night, Stay-at-Home Moms get-together, or any other occasion where people are coming over. You’ve already assembled a beautiful and on-trend charcuterie board, but now you’re stuck deciding what beverages to serve.

If you want to shake things up for drinkers and non-drinkers, check out the all-natural, cold-pressed cocktail mixers from Fresh Victor. These new mixers are flavorful, incredibly convenient, and easy to use. Combine them with any spirit, sparkling wine, or seltzer to create the perfect summer drink!

With nine different flavors, you can mix up a wide variety of refreshing cocktails and mocktails that are on par with what you’d order at your favorite local bar. We believe these make entertaining much easier for everyone and take your bartending to the next level.

Fresh Victor sent us their variety pack: Cactus Pear & Pomegranate, Jalapeño & Lime, Cucumber & Lime, Mexican Lime & Agave, Pineapple & Ginger Root, Three Citrus & Mint Leaf, Strawberry & Lemon and Grapefruit & Sea Salt. 100% fresh ingredients. Gently flash pasteurized. We mixed the Mexican Lime & Agave with our favorite tequila and added some fresh sliced jalapeno for a little heat. With the Pineapple & Ginger Root, we added a bit of spiced rum for a delicious craft cocktail.

Our favorite was the Strawberry & Lemon, which we enjoyed with vodka and as a mocktail with just a few ounces of sparkling water. It’s also great when blended with ice.

You can mix many different cocktails with Fresh Victor mixers. Check the bottles for recipes like this one:

three citrus cocktail

Citrus Bourbon Smash

3oz Fresh Victor Three Citrus & Mint
1.5oz bourbon
1 sprig fresh mint

In a cocktail shaker, add the Fresh Victor and spirit. Fill with ice and shake well for 5-10 seconds, Strain over fresh ice in a short glass. Garnish with the mint sprig.

Fresh Victor is available in-store and on Central Market’s website. Each bottle makes 5 to 8 cocktails, offering a great cost per cocktail—especially if you’re making cocktails for a crowd. Unopened mixers are good for up to 3 months in the fridge and up to 1 year in the freezer! Once you’ve opened the mixer, it’s suitable for three weeks, but there’s no way they’ll last that long because they’re so delicious.

