Shake Up Your Home Bartending Game with Simple Times Mixers

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Simple Times Mixers bottles
Photo credit Simple Times Mixers

Some days my kitchen is my own personal cocktail lab. With brands sending us spirits and cocktail recipes to share, I’ve become an amateur bartender. It’s all about starting with the finest ingredients, and lately, I’ve been obsessed with Simple Times Mixers. These babies are game-changers, and I’m about to level up my bartending skills big time.

These mixers are like a party in a bottle, bringing a burst of fruity goodness to my drinks that make ’em taste like they were whipped up by a pro. With tantalizing options like strawberry lemonade, pineapple mule, and blueberry basil lemonade they bring a burst of fruity goodness to my drinks without all of the bad stuff or too much sugar.

Each 16oz bottle makes 4-5 cocktails or mocktails. So not only are these mixers delicious on their own, but they’re also perfect for mixin’ with your favorite sparkling water or booze. Whether you’re in the mood for a mocktail or ready to spike things up with your go-to spirit, Simple Times Mixers are here to take your happy hour to delicious new heights.

They’re all natural, gluten-free, and packed with six ingredients or less. Plus, they’ll hang out in your bar for up to 9 months, but let’s be real – once you crack one open, it’s not gonna last four weeks, let alone four days. My personal fave? For now it’s the strawberry lemonade – tastes like summer in a glass, with fresh strawberries, lemons, and organic cane sugar makin’ magic happen. I can’t wait to try all of their other flavors. I’m currently eyeing the margarita bundle, since National Margarita Day is around the corner.

bottle of strawberry lemonade with drink in glass and roses in vase
Photo credit Simple Times Mixers

Now, if you’re itching to get your hands on some Simple Times Mixers (and trust me, you should be), you can snag ’em straight from their website or hunt ’em down at your local Kroger, Total Wine, Whole Foods, and more. They even have sampler packs with popular flavors, or if you’re all about mules or margaritas, they’ve got bundles just for you. And hey, why not spread the love? Gift a subscription to your favorite neighbor, bestie, or significant other – because good cocktails are meant to be shared. Cheers to that!

Kristin Barclay
