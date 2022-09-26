Screams Opens This Friday with Lots New for 2022, Tickets Online ONLY

Facebook

Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 Opens September 30

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (September 26, 2022): The time has arrived! Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 opens this Friday, September 30, 2022, for its 26th season and will run every Friday and Saturday night through the end of October. Screams® Halloween Theme Park is 5 Haunted Houses and a Whole Lot more providing the ultimate Halloween experience in the D/FW Metroplex. For 2022, Screams® has a ton of new things in store and is bigger and better than ever with an expanded site layout!

Its newest Haunted House – the all-new Bootlegger’s Bayou – is being unveiled too! Get ready for a twisted trip through the bowels of awful, if you get lost in the bayou, the “Gutt Family” will find you… and the family that slays together stays together! It’s sure to be a terrifyingly fun time!

Screams® is proud to introduce its brand-new walkthrough attraction, the Cool Ghoul Boolevard, the world’s longest Halloween light tunnel where only the coolest of ghouls reside! Exciting new live entertainment on the Screams® main stage will feature the Hell Dolls’ wickedly amazing show where aerials and fire collide! The Hell Dolls will be performing multiple shows each night of the 2022 season. And there is so much more!

The all-new 13th Hour Bakery, the all-new Headless Horseman Tavern and the all-new Jack O’Lantern Pub will debut for 2022 and for the first time ever, Screams® will have a quiet zone where visitors can catch their breath before they confront more frights.

Fast Passes & Tickets Available Exclusively ONLINE

A big change for the 2022 season is the Screams® ticketing. Tickets and Fast Passes are available exclusively on-line at www.ScreamsPark.com. No tickets or Fast Passes will be sold at the gate.

Tickets and Fast Passes are both date specific with prices starting at $42 for tickets and $30 for Fast Passes. Prices vary for Friday and Saturday nights and there are limited quantities available each night so visitors are encouraged to get their tickets and Fast Passes early to reserve their date! The only exception is the all-new VIP Combo Pass that is valid any one day of the 2022 season and includes a Fast Pass. The VIP Combo Pass (only available at www.ScreamsPark.com) is $125 and there are a limited number available.

Tickets include admission into the park and all 5 haunted houses, the Rottingwood Cemetery, Cool Ghoul Boolevard, live entertainment, and Scary-Oke. To cut the wait times into the haunted houses in half, there are a limited number of Fast Passes available each night of the 2022 season as well. Fast Passes are NOT admission tickets. Food, drink, games, and shop merchandise must be purchased separately.

Each of Screams’ 5 haunted houses has a different theme: the all-new Bootlegger’s Bayou; the Klownz in 3-D where visitors wear 3-D glasses to enhance the disturbing clown world; The Time’s Up Maze where you struggle against time and the elements to find your way out; the Zombie Wasteland Apocalypse where it’s a fight to the finish – survivors think you’re zombies and the zombies think you are food; and the Medieval myths surrounding the Magdena sisters and their evil in the Cursed…Witches of TerraMythica Castle. The Strigoi (evil souls) roaming characters are sure to find you throughout the Screams® park as well – so visitors be beware!

Plus, you don’t want to miss the DJ spinning tunes at the Taboo Tavern Stage, Scary-Oke, or the games of skill for an entire night of Halloween Fun!

There are also Palm Readings, Henna Tattoos, and shops with hand crafted chocolates, hats, horror movie/Sci-Fi/Cult Movie themed collectables, jewelry, tarot cards, resin and ceramic art, and so much more.

When you are ready to take a break, grab a bite to eat at the Food Court, Full Moon Cafe, or the all-new 13th Hour Bakery that features fresh handmade baked goods and weekly specials; partake in an adult beverage at one of the 7 Screams® pubs (must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol); or shop for some great Halloween swag at the Screams® shops. Credit cards are now accepted at the Full Moon Café and Screams food court, all of the Screams® pubs, and most shops. The 13th Hour Bakery and games are cash only. Visitors are encouraged to bring sufficient cash but there are 4 ATMs to serve guest should they need them.

Some of the 13th Hour Bakery’s delicious offerings include cookies, sticky buns, pesto rolls, Zombie fingers (specialty sausage rolls), Graveyard Parfaits, coffee, tea, and specialty flavors of hot chocolate. The Full Moon Café will feature Buffalo Chicken Wings, Cheeseburgers, Street Tacos, Toasted Ravioli, and more. At the Food Court you can enjoy Nathan’s Hot Dogs, Foot-long Corn Dogs, Chili-Cheese Fries, Nachos, Pizza, Hand Pies, and other delectable bites. The pubs will offer a wide selection of craft beer, ciders, wine, and the ever-popular Jell-O shots in giant syringes for those 21+ (must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol)!

A few additional things to keep in mind for your visit to Screams® are:

Screams® is designed for ages 16+ and is not recommended for small children

No costumes, face paint, or decorative masks are allowed at Screams®

Screams® is located at the Scarborough Faire® site just one mile west of I-35E at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie. That’s just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas & Fort Worth.

Screams® is open Friday and Saturday nights, September 30 – October 29 from 7:00 pm (a new start time) and is open late until 1:00 am.

Screams® wants everyone to be safe & healthy! In addition to strict attention to sanitization, Screams® will be following applicable local and CDC guidelines for the 2022 season. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending Screams®, visitors assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree to follow all posted instructions & guidelines.

Screams® is sponsored by Dr Pepper. For more information about Screams® 2022 visit ScreamsPark.com or follow us at ScreamsPark on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.