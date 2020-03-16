Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2020 POSTPONED

2020 Scarborough Renaissance Fest POSTPONED

As a result of the evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the newly revised guidelines from the CDC, communications with local authorities and our tremendous concern for the health and safety of our staff, participants and patrons; Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2020 will postpone its season which will now start on May 2, 2020 and run a reduced schedule of 6 weekends through Sunday, June 7, 2020. This will include Memorial Day Monday, May 25, 2020.

There may also be adjustments made to the Festival’s Themed Weekends and Special Events as well as the entertainment schedules & artisans’ line-up forthcoming. We will share that information as it develops.

We want everyone to be assured that we are taking this situation seriously and stepping up our health protocols. This includes the implementation of additional preventative measures and protocols such as training for our staff, easier access to handwashing and sanitizing stations and enhanced sanitization procedures.

Tickets purchased for Scarborough Renaissance Festival are NOT date specific therefore they will be valid any day of the adjusted season – May 2 – June 7, 2020. Get all the details at www.SRFestival.com

We hope that everyone stays healthy by adhering to the recommended health precautions from the CDC such as hand washing, hand sanitization and social distancing. We look forward to seeing you all on our new dates and celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®.

