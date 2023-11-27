SBOE Approves Instructional Materials and Explores Adopting TEKS-based Ethnic Studies Course

Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas – November 27, 2023 – The Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) voted to adopt instructional materials in response to Proclamation 2024 and explored adding a first-of-its-kind ethnic studies course focused on American Indian/Native studies for millions of Texas students at the regularly scheduled meeting November 14-17.

Proclamation 2024

The board spent the week discussing and approving submitted instructional materials under Proclamation 2024. The SBOE issued Proclamation 2024 in April 2022, calling for instructional materials for science, technology applications, personal financial literacy and specified career and technical education (CTE) courses. The board reviewed materials for K-Grade 12 to ensure Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) alignment. Additionally, board members required that identified errors be corrected and ensured materials were suitable for each grade level. Overall, the SBOE approved more than 150 instructional materials in English and Spanish from more than a dozen publishers.

Proposed New TEKS-aligned Course: American Indian/Native Studies

In addition, the SBOE proposed exploring adding an additional Ethnic Studies: American Indian/Native Studies innovative course to the list of existing TEKS-based courses available to Texas high school students. The board instructed the Texas Education Agency to prepare a draft of TEKS for the course for the board to review in the new year.

If adopted as a TEKS-based course, American Indian/Native Studies would be the third statewide Ethnic Studies course, following Mexican American Studies and African American Studies. Texas was one of the first to adopt standalone Mexican American and African American studies courses.

Recognition

Also, during the meeting, the SBOE issued a resolution honoring educators who are state finalists for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). This program identifies outstanding mathematics and science teachers in each state and the four U.S. jurisdictions. Four mathematics finalists and three science finalists were selected to represent the state of Texas.

The board would also like to thank and recognize the choir from Leon Heights Elementary School in Belton ISD for their fantastic performance for board members and guests during the November 17th session.

The board will reconvene for a special called meeting on December 13th. The board will take action to implement legislation passed by the 88th Texas Legislature including action related to implementation of House Bill 1605 and to consider library collection development standards proposed by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.