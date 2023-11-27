LONE STAR NIL Introduces Student-Athlete Ambassadors’ Program

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Ten statewide college athletes enlisted to create NIL promotional opportunity

FRISCO, Texas – LONE STAR NIL, the nation’s first independent statewide name, image and likeness program, has announced a new student-athlete NIL promotional program. Ten Texas-based student-athletes, known as the LONE STAR NIL Ambassadors, will promote and endorse LONE STAR NIL through social media platforms, possible in-person and virtual meetings, and other media appearances and promotional opportunities.

LONE STAR NIL’s unique program exclusively serves Texan students enrolled at any of the state’s 116 universities and colleges. Intent on driving enrollment, retention and graduation at statewide institutions, LONE STAR NIL purposely targets opportunities for college athletes within the robust Texas business community, including professional development, community service and charitable activities.

The Ambassadors include Josh Cameron (Cedar Park, Texas), a football student-athlete at Baylor, Jordan Karrh (Frisco, Texas), a women’s golf student-athlete at Dallas Baptist, Cecily Bramschreiber (Lucas, Texas), a volleyball student-athlete at TCU, Kate Hansen (Weatherford, Texas), a volleyball student-athlete at Texas Tech, and Jahcelyn Hartfield (Grand Prairie, Texas), a women’s basketball student-athlete at North Texas.

Others include Austin Beck (Allen, Texas), a baseball student-athlete at Angelo State, Khiah Lara-Turner (Bedford, Texas), a track and field student-athlete at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Davis Ovard (Frisco, Texas), a men’s golf student-athlete at Baylor, Carringtyn Johnson (Wylie, Texas), a women’s soccer student-athlete at Angelo State, and Dylan Walker (Dallas, Texas), a men’s basketball student-athlete at Lubbock Christian.

The Ambassadors, six female and four male student-athletes, represent nine sports at eight Texas institutions, four at the NCAA Division I level and four in Division II. The initial Ambassadors’ program begins in December and concludes in May.

“We’re extremely proud to announce our first name, image and likeness activity, the LONE STAR NIL Ambassadors’ program,” said Founder/CEO Tom Burnett, a native Texan and former longtime NCAA conference commissioner. “These high-achieving student-athletes are representative of what we originally identified as a successful way to develop a first-of-its-kind, statewide NIL program.”

Related to following name, image and likeness guidance, LONE STAR NIL strictly adheres to Texas state law and the bylaws of the NCAA (and other collegiate governing bodies). Once activity is developed and agreed upon, the financial arrangements and task obligations are transparently disclosed with the student-athlete’s institutional athletic departments. Also, LONE STAR NIL does not target financial giving from individual supporters of universities and colleges, instead focusing more directly with corporate brands and local companies.

In Texas, there can be no NIL-created conflicts with a student-athlete’s team contract, an institutional contract, the student honor code, or another policy of the institution’s athletic department. Further, there is no current NIL opportunity for Texas high school student-athletes until they graduate and are enrolled as college students.

“Our advisory group of veteran athletic administrators, strategic business leaders and student-athletes began planning and working on our concept in January,” added Burnett. “We’re very happy to roll out the beginning of what we see as an intentional series of successful Texas-focused NIL activities that will benefit students and businesses throughout our home state. Ultimately, we’d love for LONE STAR NIL to play a part, even a small part, in developing leaders that help build the future Texas workforce.”

MEET THE LONE STAR NIL AMBASSADORS:

Josh Cameron, So., Baylor University, Football, Major: Pre-Business, Cedar Park, Texas (Cedar Park HS)

Josh is a starting wide receiver for the Baylor Bears, and enjoyed a breakout season as a redshirt freshman in 2022, playing in all 13 games and starting four – caught 28 passes for 386 yards… He originally was a preferred walk-on before gaining a full scholarship from head coach Dave Aranda… Represented Baylor football at 2023 Big 12 Conference Media Day in Arlington… At Cedar Park High School, Josh helped lead team to a 14-1 record and the state championship game in 2020 while totaling 90 receptions for 1,226 yards and 14 touchdowns… As a team captain and the CPHS Offensive MVP, he earned first-team all-district honors and was an Austin American-Statesman all-area pick… His junior season was almost a carbon-copy, as Josh also was tabbed as the CPHS Team Offensive MVP while helping team to 11-2 record and into the third round of the state playoffs – had 80 catches for 1,127 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jordan Karrh, Jr., Dallas Baptist University, Women’s Golf, Major: Finance, Frisco, Texas (Trinity Christian Academy-Addison)

Jordan helped lead Dallas Baptist to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf national championship… She’s been a two-time (2022 and 2023) NCAA All-American and was selected as the 2022 National NCAA Freshman of the Year… Jordan serves as vice president of DBU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and recently emceed the DBU Leadership Gala… She’s involved with FCA, Make-A-Wish and the Children’s Cancer Fund… Her interests include baseball, scuba diving, travel, graphic design, photography, sports, outdoor activities… Following graduation in December 2023, Jordan will begin work on her MBA in 2024… Jordan aspires to play professional golf on the LPGA Tour.

Cecily Bramschreiber, Jr., TCU, Volleyball, Major: Interior Design, Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy HS)

Cecily is an outstanding starting defensive specialist/libero who leads the TCU volleyball squad and is among the Big 12 leaders in digs… Had a career-best 28 digs at West Virginia this season after a foot injury shortened her promising sophomore season, when she ranked second on team in kills and digs… Was an AVCA High School All-American selection at Lovejoy HS, and was also the Dallas Morning News Hitter of the Year… Cecily’s interests include art, music, animals, nature and travel… She also has a pet goat named “Cleo”… Her aspirations include a career in interior design and possibly real estate.

Kate Hansen, Fr., Texas Tech University, Volleyball, Major: Human Development and Family Studies, Weatherford, Texas (Weatherford HS)

Kate has led Texas Tech as a freshman with 99 blocks and rates fifth on the team in points… Earned all-tournament honors as Tech swept through four matches at Under Armour Challenge… She was a four-year letterwinner and highly-rated prospect at Weatherford High School, earning multiple all-state and all-district awards… Led her TAV 16 Black club team to a Girls Junior Open National Championship… Kate’s mother, Marissa, played volleyball at Tarleton State, and her brother, Hayden, plays football at the University of Florida… List numerous possibilities for her professional career path, including working in social services, education, coaching and youth advocacy.

Jahcelyn Hartfield, Fr., University of North Texas, Women’s Basketball, Major: Psychology, Grand Prairie, Texas (So. Grand Prairie HS)

Jahcelyn is a truly remarkable story of resilience and determination… Following a 2019 ATV accident that left her with severe burns on both hands, she underwent multiple surgeries and skin grafts, and was told she might never play basketball again… However, she defied the odds and returned to the court, leading her So. Grand Prairie High School to the state tournament championship game in 2022… She was nominated for the VYPE DFW Public School Girls Basketball Player of the Year… She was a 6A all-Region 1 selection in 2022, and a two-time All-District selection in 8-6A… Interested in pursing a master’s degree and working as a sports psychologist… She’s a member of UNT’s Black Student Union and Black Athletes Community, and has been active in community service projects such as painting houses and gardening with the elderly… Enjoys hanging out with family, roller skating and dancing.

Austin Beck, Jr., Angelo State University, Baseball, Major: Exercise Science, Allen, Texas (Allen HS)

Austin helped lead Angelo State to the 2023 NCAA Division II College World Series title… He was also a 2022 D2CCA Second Team All-American and a ABCA Third Team All-American… He earned 2022 Lone Star Conf. 1st Team, Freshman of the Year & Tournament MVP honors… He also garnered the 2022-23 D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award… While at Allen High School, he earned first team all-district honors at third base and was selected for the North Texas 6A High School All-Star Game… He aspires to play professional baseball, followed by a chiropractor/physical therapy career… Austin enjoys spending time with family and friends, watching movies, shows and sports, and cooking.

Khiah Lara-Turner, So., Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Track and Field, Major: Criminal Justice, Bedford, Texas (LD Bell HS)

A lifelong athlete, Khiah has been involved with track and field since she was eight years old… During her freshman year, she was a regular in the Islanders’ 200m, 400m and relay team efforts… With her criminal justice major, Khiah mentions professional possibilities as becoming an attorney, paralegal, detective or police officer… In her spare time, Khiah enjoys art, watching her favorite shows and making videos.

Dylan Walker, Fr., Lubbock Christian University, Men’s Basketball, Major: Business, Dallas, Texas (Highland Park HS)

At Highland Park High School, Dylan twice earned first team all-district selections, was named first team all-region and was a Dallas Morning News third team all-DFW area pick… He holds the Highland Park record in career three-point percentage (45%)… He participated in a youth service league while in high school… Dylan aspires to explore professional basketball opportunities overseas, then pursue a sports marketing and business career… Enjoys hanging out with friends, video games and music.

Davis Ovard, Fr., Baylor University, Men’s Golf, Major: Pre-Business, Frisco, Texas (Frisco HS)

A competitive golfer since the age of five, Davis joins the Baylor program amidst an accomplished junior career… Already at Baylor, he’s qualified for the Big 12 Conference Match Play Championship during his first fall season for the nationally-ranked Bears… Last summer, he finished second in the Legends Junior Tour Byron Nelson Junior Championship… Davis’s best AJGA finish came in December 2021 at the Dominican Junior Open, where he finished second with two rounds at par or better… He’s a two-time Northern Texas PGA State Champion, and is a seven-time participant in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships… He’s been active in community and charitable service, participating in Frisco Fastpacs, FCA and has taught junior golfers… In addition to pursuing future professional golf opportunities, Davis lists entrepreneurship and real estate development as vocational interests… He also enjoys fishing, wake surfing and other sports.

Carringtyn Johnson, So., Angelo State University, Women’s Soccer, Major: Criminal Justice, Wylie, Texas (Wylie HS)

Carringtyn is a standout defender for Angelo State’s soccer team… Played in 17 matches as a sophomore this season, starting 14 of them… In her freshman year, Carringtyn made four starts in 15 matches played, including a season-high 85 minutes in the NCAA Tournament against UC-Colorado Springs… At Wylie High School, she was a 2022 academic all-state selection and a 2021 second-team all-district pick… Carringtyn was also an accomplished track and field competitor at the prep level… She is interest in furthering her education by pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice, and expresses a desire to work for the FBI or become a private investigator… Carringtyn also enjoys cooking, drawing, reading and photography.