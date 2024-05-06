Duncanville Police Investigating Structure Fire Involving a Fatality

Facebook

The Duncanville Police Department is currently conducting an investigation after a body was discovered by firefighters while responding to a structure fire at an apartment complex.

On May 6, 2024, at 6:06 a.m., the Duncanville Police Department and the Duncanville Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 611 Oriole Boulevard. Within minutes, officers and firefighters arrived at the scene. Firefighters entered the apartment and located an unresponsive adult female. The female was evacuated from the apartment, and it was discovered that the female suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene by Duncanville Fire Department medics.

Duncanville Police Department officers secured the scene and immediately began an investigation including contacting neighbors and witnesses. During the course of the investigation, officers placed a person of interest into custody on unrelated charges.

It does not appear there were any other occupants inside the apartment.

Early evidence suggests that this was an isolated incident, and the Duncanville Police Department does not believe there is a risk to the public.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who might have witnessed anything or might have additional information is asked to contact the Duncanville Police Department at (972) 223-6111 extension 4.