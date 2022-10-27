Santa Is On His Way To The Winter Wonderland at JW Marriott San Antonio

Facebook

The resort will bring back traditional favorites, with a new addition of the Arctic Lodge, a pop-up lounge featuring holiday themed cocktails and more.

SAN ANTONIO – October 27, 2022 – The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is making its list and checking it twice as it prepares to transform into a wonderful winter wonderland this holiday season. While the warm Texas weather sometimes makes it challenging to get into the holiday spirit, holiday decor and activities at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill County Resort can help get you feeling festive.

‘Tis the season for making everlasting memories with family and friends with merry festivities for all ages. With thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday activities, and visits from Santa and his elves, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has all of the necessities for a jolly good time.

Beginning November 12, the resort will transform into a winter wonderland with festive decorations further than the eye can see. Resort guests can enjoy a nightly light show synchronized to holiday music favorites; penguin, reindeer and yeti animatronics singing festive tunes; visits from Santa’s live reindeer; horse-drawn sleigh rides around the resort property; holiday cookie decorating; hot cocoa bar; s’mores with festive toppings; Elf on the Shelf DIY scavenger hunt for all ages; letter writing to Santa with his own dedicated mailbox; ornament decorating; and not-to-be-missed visits from Santa.

For even more holiday cheer this season, the resort will transform Rivertop restaurant into The Arctic Lodge, a pop-up lounge with holiday themed cocktails and tasty treats. Adults can enjoy festive alcoholic beverages, such as the “Fizz Navidad” Gin Fizz and the “Treat Yo‘Elf” Frozen Peppermint Martini, while kids can enjoy hot cocoa, hot apple cider and Dippin’ Dots. Tasty treats will feature specialty menu items such as Candied Pecan Popcorn, Pumpkin Cherry Bread and other delicious bites. With photo opportunities at every turn, The Arctic Lodge will be a “must see” this year.

Holiday Activities at the Resort:

Arctic Lodge with festive cocktails, tasty treats and festive decor

Nightly light show synchronized to holiday music favorites

Visits from Santa – November 12 (5:30-7:30pm), November 24 (6-8pm), November 26 (6-8pm), December 3 (6-8pm), December 17 (6-8pm), and December 24 (6-8pm)

Visits from Santa’s live reindeer

Horse-drawn sleigh rides around the resort property on November 12, November 26 and December 24

Penguin, reindeer and yeti animatronics singing festive tunes

Elf on the Shelf DIY scavenger hunt for all ages

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Holiday movies on the back lawn

Letter writing to Santa with his own dedicated mailbox

Holiday cookie decorating

Hot cocoa bar

S’mores with festive toppings

Ornament decorating

Gingerbread house making

Holiday Slime Factory

Polar Plunge

Holiday magnet decorating

For guests looking for an added touch of luxury and holiday spirit, the resort’s Hill Country Wonderland Suite offers a holiday oasis for families. With a decorated Christmas tree, stockings over the fireplace, garland, wreaths and a record player with holiday music, guests will definitely feel the spirit of the season in these luxury suites. The Hill Country Wonderland Suite is the perfect home away from home for the holidays. Guests will enjoy freshly baked Christmas cookies, decadent chocolate as well as candy canes upon arrival. To create a festivity to remember, arriving guests will also have access to the resort’s curated Spotify playlist with favorite holiday tunes and carols.

The Hill Country Wonderland Suite is available for bookings online for stays from November 11, 2022, through December 30, 2022, with the code HO9. Blackout dates may apply.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience the magic of the holiday season at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa,” said Brian Morris, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Each year we have the joy of cultivating experiences, creating lasting memories, and spreading holiday cheer throughout the resort. We are excited to introduce even more exciting experiences this year that will give guests the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season.”

In addition to the holiday activations, guests may indulge in all the resort’s favorite amenities including the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience with temperature-controlled pools and hot tubs; sports courts to play tennis, basketball, and pickleball; 36-holes of TPC San Antonio PGA TOUR golf; Topgolf Swing Suites; the world-class Lantana Spa; award-winning culinary experiences; stunning hill country views; and famous Texas big starry night skies.

About JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Welcome to a San Antonio resort truly worthy of the Lone Star State. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has firmly established itself as the city’s premier luxury destination and the most renowned resort in the magnificent Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA and just 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport, the resort features two 18-hole TPC San Antonio golf courses, Lantana Spa, the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience, six distinctive restaurants, 265,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, free Wi-Fi in the lobby and more than 1,000 custom-designed guest rooms. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a proud participant of various environmental, energy conservation and waste reduction initiatives.

The San Antonio resort hotel is sure to make any visit an unforgettable experience, and it all comes with JW Marriott’s impeccable service and lavish amenities. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite, productive meeting or exciting and fun-filled family vacation, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is designed not just to exceed expectations but redefine them. For information, call 1-210-276-2500 or visit the resort online, and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul.

Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.