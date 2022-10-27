Dallas County Celebrates Vote Early Day Tomorrow

Facebook

Dallas, Texas – Today, the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) announced they will join thousands of organizations across the country in celebrating Vote Early Day on October 28th. Vote Early Day is a non-partisan civic holiday founded by national nonprofits, local governments, and election administrators across the country to make sure every voter is prepared to vote early.

Early voting has started in Dallas County and runs until November 4th, with 52 convenient early voting centers available. So on October 28th, the Dallas County Elections Department will celebrate Vote Early Day by holding a vote early educational event to help ensure every Dallas County voter has the tools and knowledge to cast their ballot early for the upcoming November 8th General Election.

Dallas County Elections Department staff will demonstrate voting equipment, provide sample ballots, instruct voters on using the Early Voting Location Finder, and answer any early voting questions from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, TX 75247. Also, for those unable to attend this event, DCED staff will host a Facebook Live Q&A at 6 p.m. to answer any early voting questions: Get Ready to Vote w/ Dallas County Elections.