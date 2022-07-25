Santa In September Sales Equals Savings at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort

Facebook

SAN ANTONIO – It’s no secret the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a favorite of ours. There’s something magical about the resort that offers guests the perfect escape. But it’s even more magical during the holiday season from the beautiful decorations, twinkling lights, to the JW Elves the resort is festive.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is making their list, checking it twice and wrapping their favorite gift of the year for holiday travelers with the annual Santa in September Sale. The Santa in September Sale offers the lowest rates of the year and will be available to book September 6 through September 14 for stays between November 16 through December 30, 2022. Holiday room rates will be significantly reduced from regular high-season room rates. Stays can be booked for any day of the week; some blackout dates and exclusions apply.

The Santa in September sale will feature rates beginning at $179 per night for a standard room. Guests may book holiday rates beginning September 6 through September 14 using the rate code XCX on the resort’s website at www.jwsanantonio.com. Rates are per room, per night; taxes and resort fees are additional.

Travelers looking for a festive getaway to enjoy the holiday season among picturesque Texas Hill Country views will be delighted at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Guests will enjoy the magical holiday decor; thousands of twinkling lights; merry holiday music; cheerful JW Elves frolicking around the resort with treats for young guests; and themed activities of all kinds. The nightly Light Up The Night holiday light show is synchronized to festive music and an experience not to be missed. The show lights up the resort’s back lawn and huge outdoor 30-foot-tall Christmas tree with thousands of twinkling lights that flash to the sound of joyous holiday music. Guests can sit on the lawn or gaze from room balconies that overlook the light show.

A Holiday Tradition

During the holidays, guests can each seasonal holiday food and beverage offerings; jolly reindeer, penguin and yeti animatronics singing holiday tunes and interacting with guests; visits from live reindeer; holiday cookie decorating; hot chocolate and S’mores galore; Build-A-Bear Workshop; Elf on a Shelf Scavenger Hunt; letters to Santa; ornament decorating; the Polar Plunge and many more themed activities.

“Every year we look forward to hosting families and friends seeking a holiday destination to experience the special season at the resort with our lowest rates of the year,” said Brian Morris, Director of Sales & Marketing, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. “We are proud to offer a unique holiday experience that really embraces our home here in the Texas Hill Country. It’s an honor to be part of our guest’s holiday traditions every year.”

The award-winning JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is an environment of casual elegance perfect for adults who want to relax and children who need to stay busy. Nine acres of refreshing water park fun, a full service spa, TPC San Antonio’s two 18-hole PGA TOUR golf courses, seven dining outlets, sports court, Topgolf Swing Suites, hiking and biking trails, and an abundance of resort activities will keep guests of all ages entertained. Boasting an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, the temperate San Antonio weather and resort’s heated pools allow for a bright and merry vacation.

With luxury amenities, plush bedding, delectable fare and hand-crafted cocktails, sunny skies, and a lengthy menu of holiday fun, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa’s Santa in September Sale is the answer for travelers seeking holiday plans.

