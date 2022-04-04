Saddle up for Haywire and The Ranch’s New Spring Menu

Facebook

Texas-inspired restaurants debut new Spring Menu with Texas Ceviche, Blackened Gulf Snapper and more

DALLAS (April 4, 2022) – Spring is in the air and Haywire and The Ranch at Las Colinas are celebrating with the launch of new, seasonal menu features.

Haywire and The Ranch are committed to sourcing fresh, local ingredients from Texas farmers, growers and ranchers. Spring brings new crops that offer a robust array of seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs. Spring is also a popular season to enjoy fresh and light cocktails, which the brands highlight with their new brunch libations.

Haywire and The Ranch will offer a vibrant Spring Menu starting April 4 that will highlight fresh seasonal flavors in these new dishes:

Starters

Texas Ceviche – Redfish, Gulf shrimp, heirloom tomatoes, fresh chiles, annatto sauce and crisp corn chips.

Pork Belly “Burnt Ends” – Bershire pork belly, luxardo cherry BBQ glace, pickled mustard seeds, pickled red onions and pickled fresno peppers.

Salads

Summer Shrimp Salad – Grilled Gulf shrimp, compressed watermelon, strawberries, cornbread croutons, queso fresco and smoked raspberry vinaigrette.

Entrees

11-oz. Flat Iron Steak – Cilantro-lime butter, pickled heirloom tomato relish, balsamic glaze and choice of side.

Blackened Gulf Snapper – Chile rubbed, Texas succotash and coconut avocado mousse.

Smothered Chicken – Citrus brine, creamy velouté and grilled baby zucchini.

Sides

Texas Succotash

White Cheddar Havarti Mac & Cheese

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Brunch Starter

Hill Country “Parfait” – Coconut avocado mousse, vanilla yogurt, house-made granola, golden raisins and fresh berries.

Cocktails

Cucumber Jalapeño Refresher – 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Tequila, lime, simple syrup and Richard’s Sparkling Rainwater.

Pomegranate Spritz – La Pinta Pomegranate Agave Liqueur, honey, lime, orange bitters and Richard’s Sparkling Rainwater.

For more information and to make a reservation at Haywire, visit haywirerestaurant.com. To make a reservation at The Ranch, visit theranchlc.com.

About Haywire

Founded in Plano, Texas in 2017, Haywire offers the true Texas experience with an urban refresh. Hearty enough for the ranch hand and perfectly refined for the business man or woman, Haywire takes the Texas dining experience to a new level. Haywire’s atmosphere is inspired by the unique style of Marfa, Texas, and is spread out over three floors at the original Plano location, each offering a distinct experience. Kick back by the fireplace with a handcrafted cocktail in the first-floor whiskey lounge. Enjoy a Wagyu Tomahawk ribeye with a bold red in the inviting second-floor dining room or unwind with friends and a cold local beer or Cadillac margarita under the big Texas sky on the rooftop patio.

Dallasites can explore Haywire Uptown’s robust library of whiskeys and extensive wine cellar, celebrate a special occasion in its private dining space, or enjoy a scratch-made meal in the main dining room. No matter the occasion, Haywire has it all. Haywire is a concept developed by FB Society and is located at 5901 Winthrop Street in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development and 1920 McKinney Ave. Ste #100 in the heart of Uptown Dallas. For more information and to view the full menu, visit haywirerestaurant.com.

About The Ranch

Founded in 2008, The Ranch at Las Colinas’s roots reach deep into Texas soil, rich in Texas tradition with a distinct contemporary side. It’s a place where a hard-working ranch hand and a high-powered businessman can dine together and both feel comfortable. Located at 857 W. John Carpenter Freeway in Irving, The Ranch proudly serves a locally sourced menu allowing guests to experience the true taste of Texas. To learn more, visit theranchlc.com.