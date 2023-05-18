ROISD Board approves raises for the 2023-2024 school year

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(RED OAK, TX) — Classroom teachers are the backbone of Red Oak ISD and each year the budget development revolves around increasing pay and benefits as well as the number of highly-qualified educators teaching our students across the District.

Administration and the School Board recognize the importance of increasing salaries and benefits for staff; the largest District cost with over 80% of the budget comprised of personnel expenses. The Board, in particular, has been transparent in its desire to express to employees that they are appreciated and valued.

On May 15, 2023, the School Board approved staff raises for the 2023-2024 school year. The teacher scale will be increased by $1,500 at each step. All current teachers will receive the $1,500 increase plus their step increase. Teachers above the new Step 30 salary will receive a $1,000 longevity increase.

Staff on the Auxiliary/Paraprofessional (hourly) pay plan will receive a 5% raise, based on the midpoint of their pay range. Administrative/Professional staff will receive a 3% raise, based on the midpoint of their pay range.

2023-24 Red Oak ISD Salary Changes

$55,000 – Teacher Starting Salary

All Teacher scale steps increased by $1,500

Current teachers on pay scale will receive Step increase plus $1,500

5% of midpoint pay increase for all auxiliary and paraprofessional staff

3% of midpoint pay increase for administrative/ professional staff

In addition to these pay increases, the pay plans for employee groups were reviewed to ensure a competitive pay range, and employee groups themselves were reviewed to ensure they are in the proper pay range. Reviews have resulted in some pay ranges or employee groups being updated. The ROISD Compensation Plans will be approved by the Board in June along with the full 2023-2024 budget adoption. Raises for the 2023-2024 school year will be based on the updated compensation plans.

These pay increases do not reflect any statutorily required salary allotments or increases enacted by the Texas Legislature in the 88th Session. Any Legislative increases will be provided retroactively to the start of the 2023-2024 school year pay plan.

“We continue to strive to remain competitive with our staff salaries and benefits,” stated ROISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “We know how important it is to have experienced, knowledgeable educators in each classroom. We know our staff choose Red Oak ISD because of the family atmosphere and we value their dedication to Hawk Nation.”

Over the past 2-3 years, the District has added benefits such as additional local leave days, increases in the district insurance contribution, and a more robust retirement package. In addition, the district has added attendance incentives for bus drivers, custodians, and substitutes. Also, to grow our own, paraprofessionals interested in pursuing a degree can apply for a district scholarship to become future educators.

This year, the calendar was built to meet the academic needs for teaching and learning, but also provide breaks for staff (and students) without impacting the annual pay of staff.

Campus-based staff makes up 65.2% of our entire workforce of right around 850 full-time equivalent personnel (FTEs). District-level paraprofessionals, support services, and auxiliary staff comprise the next 30% with central office employees equating to just 4.8% of our total staff.

“The Board knows that our teachers and staff deserve competitive pay and benefits and the administration has worked hard to provide a raise to staff. I thank the Board for their goal to reward our educators and staff across the district,” stated Superintendent Sanford.