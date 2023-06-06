Red Oak Police Investigating Accident With Fatality On Sunday

Facebook

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, at around 10:45 PM, dispatchers at the Northern Ellis Emergency

Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call about a major accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of the 400 block of South Interstate Highway 35E Service Road.

Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the

scene to investigate. At around 10:50 PM, Red Oak Police personnel arrived on scene and started an investigation into the collision.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the lone vehicle involved was traveling northbound in the 400 block of Interstate Highway 35E Service Road when he encountered a pedestrian in the roadway. The lone vehicle took evasive action but struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The lone vehicle was identified as a Gray 2007 Hummer H3. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries. The pedestrian sustained life-ending injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 17 years old of Red Oak. The identity of the pedestrian is not being released at this time. This accident remains under investigation.