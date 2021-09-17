City of Glenn Heights offers vaccines to residents

Facebook

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights utilized its new Senior Center last week to make sure residents were taking care of their health.

The city teamed up in a coordinated effort with Parkland Hospital to offer Pfizer vaccines to all interested residents last Saturday morning.

Through the synchronized work of Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tem Sonja A. Brown and Parkland Hospital, there were about two dozen Glenn Heights’ residents who had the chance to take advantage of the city’s partnership.

Most of those who came to the city’s Senior Center were administered a first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, there were also some residents who came to receiving their third dose.

It was an easy and in-an-out day and there was no appointment needed. The Parkland Hospital staff was also on hand for questions.

State Representative (D-109) Carl O. Sherman, whose district the event was held in, spoke briefly as the morning progressed.

Only 5% of Glenn Heights Residents Are Vaccinated

“In Glenn Heights only five percent of the people are vaccinated,” Sherman said. “We need more people to be protecting their communities and their families.”

The city’s new Senior Center is currently closed due to COVID-19, but Mayor Pro Tem Brown told those in attendance the city is still taking care of their seniors every day.

“Although closed we are still making sure we take care of our seniors,” Brown said. “Covid-19 shut us down right as we were about to ramp things us, but we still provide meals and do welfare checks regularly.”

Residents who took their first dose this past Saturday will be able to have their second dose administered in 21 days on October 2. The October 2 clinic is open to anyone wanting a first, second, or third dose.

The clinic is open to all and no registration is required. Children 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A new study from CDC’s COVID-NET shows that unvaccinated people are 17x more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who are fully vaccinated.