Red Oak ISD To Hold Town Hall Meetings For Information On 2022 Bond

Get Your Questions Answered at Upcoming Town Hall Meetings
Red Oak ISD Board approved a bond election this May to address several issues impacting the district including overcrowding, ADA compliance, outdated facilities and more. The district is encouraging the community to be involved in the discussion and know why improvements are needed. So, they’ve announced a series of Town Hall meetings as well and an opportunity to visit the facilities.
Presentations and Q&A sessions are open to the whole community so bring your neighbors and come learn more about the exciting growth and possible future developments for the district. All meetings are from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 16 – Red Oak Middle School Cafeteria
- Thursday, March 10 – Schupmann Elementary Cafeteria
- Tuesday, April 5 – Red Oak HS Performing Arts Center (PAC)
- Thursday, April 21 – Eastridge Elementary Cafeteria
Next, save the date for a special Hawk Parent Breakfast on Friday, February 18 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Red Oak High School Cafeteria. Join us on a student holiday/staff development day to hear about the proposed bond and get your questions answered.
Register today to join us next Friday, Feb. 18 – https://forms.gle/4DaYXmNBmpsVnSoG9
Also, Red Oak ISD will have several facilities open on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon for any interested community member to see first-hand the conditions. Join us come and go at Red Oak Middle School, Wooden Elementary, Goodloe Stadium, and the transportation Facility. More information and reminders will be sent closer to the date.
There are four propositions on the ballot for a total bond of $230.1 million.
Proposition A – $156.8M
- High School –
- NEW Career & Technical Education (CTE) Addition
- Campus Practice Gym Addition & Renovations
- Middle School –
- NEW Middle School on the west side of town (land already acquired)
- Safety modifications to existing middle school
- Elementary Schools –
- Addition to Wooden ES (8 classrooms, new cafeteria)
- Addition to Eastridge ES (8 classrooms, new cafeteria)
- District-Wide Maintenance Items
- Playgrounds (All 5 elementary schools)
- Energy Management System Upgrades
Proposition B – $45M
- Goodloe Stadium
- Rebuild Stadium to Current Codes
- Additional parking and Seating
- 8 Lane Track (UIL) and LED Field Lighting
- New Restrooms, Locker Rooms, and Concessions
Proposition C – $9.3M
- High School Athletic Improvements
- NEW JV Stadium – Track and Turf Field
- Baseball/Softball Artificial Turf at Existing Fields
- Resurface Existing Tennis Courts
Proposition D – $19M
- Transportation Facility
- NEW Facility and Parking
For additional information on the Red Oak 2022 bond visit the Red Oak ISD website.