Red Oak ISD To Hold Town Hall Meetings For Information On 2022 Bond

28 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Get Your Questions Answered at Upcoming Town Hall Meetings

Red Oak ISD Board approved a bond election this May to address several issues impacting the district including overcrowding, ADA compliance, outdated facilities and more. The district is encouraging the community to be involved in the discussion and know why improvements are needed. So, they’ve announced a series of Town Hall meetings as well and an opportunity to visit the facilities.

Presentations and Q&A sessions are open to the whole community so bring your neighbors and come learn more about the exciting growth and possible future developments for the district. All meetings are from 6-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 – Red Oak Middle School Cafeteria

Thursday, March 10 – Schupmann Elementary Cafeteria

Tuesday, April 5 – Red Oak HS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Thursday, April 21 – Eastridge Elementary Cafeteria Next, save the date for a special Hawk Parent Breakfast on Friday, February 18 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Red Oak High School Cafeteria. Join us on a student holiday/staff development day to hear about the proposed bond and get your questions answered.

Register today to join us next Friday, Feb. 18 – https://forms.gle/4DaYXmNBmpsVnSoG9

Also, Red Oak ISD will have several facilities open on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon for any interested community member to see first-hand the conditions. Join us come and go at Red Oak Middle School, Wooden Elementary, Goodloe Stadium, and the transportation Facility. More information and reminders will be sent closer to the date.

There are four propositions on the ballot for a total bond of $230.1 million.