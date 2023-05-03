RecruitMilitary Holds Job Fair May 4 at AT&T Stadium

Facebook

Recruit Military and DAV are holding a job fair for DFW area veterans May 4 at AT&T Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May is Military Appreciation Month, an opportunity to intentionally celebrate, honor and reflect about all that the military community provides for us. Veterans bring numerous skills from their military background that are fundamental in various roles and industries. Although their service does not automatically qualify them for employment and the job search is not easy, their skillset is what wins the attention of employers.

Recruit Military

That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in, with a mission to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who are looking for their unique skillsets.

On May 4, the Dallas military community can meet and network with 80+ companies. Participating companies include PepsiCo, John Deere, Gulfstream Aerospace, Air Liquide, Ulta Beauty, and many more. These employers are eagerly seeking the intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent of the military community for immediate positions across various industries nationwide. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents. To register, please visit RecruitMilitary.com.

Military Spouses

One aspect of the military community is often underestimated, underappreciated and…underemployed. Did you know that military spouses maintain the highest rate of unemployment of all demographics in the U.S. – averaging a staggering 22% in recent years? They are the most highly educated, professionally qualified, underemployed and unemployed group in the United States.

According to the 2022 Blue Star Families Military Family Lifestyle Survey, 48% of military spouses find themselves in the difficult position of balancing their pillar (not supporting) role within the military family with a professional career that provides opportunities for continued growth and achievement. The demands of a military family lifestyle challenge the norms of society as we know it: frequent moves that are disruptive to long term spouse employment, added responsibilities when a spouse is deployed, limited support systems of family/friends, changing availability of essential resources (childcare, healthcare, etc).

Thankfully, organizations like RecruitMilitary, Blue Star Families and USAA are working with employers nationwide to empower military spouses with career opportunities that adapt with their military lifestyles for the long term. Employers now see the value of military spouses as identified by their skillsets, not necessarily their disjointed resumes filled with career gaps and various job titles. The labor market is finally evolving to meet military spouses at the doors of opportunity.