Governor Abbott Celebrates Leading Tourism Industry At New Omni PGA Frisco Resort

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas’ continued prominence as a leading tourism destination at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Omni Hotel & Resorts’ new PGA Frisco Resort. Through a $520 million capital investment, Frisco’s new golf resort will create 1,000 new jobs and serve as a destination for golf enthusiasts and visitors from around the world.

“Texas is already a prime destination for tourists and golfers, but with more than two dozen tournaments already scheduled for this amazing resort, it will encourage even more growth and investment in the Frisco area,” said Governor Abbott. “Omni is a big part of the Texas economic juggernaut, and we are honored to have you here. Thank you to the Frisco City Council and community leaders, including Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, for all your hard work bringing such a great company to this wonderful city.”

In his remarks before 350 community and business leaders, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ continued efforts to ensure our state remains a national leader for economic growth and development, having been named the Best State for Business a record-breaking 19 years in a row. In recognition of the travel and tourism industry’s important role in Texas’ ongoing success, the Governor will designate May 7-13, 2023 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas, in conjunction with the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week.

Governor Abbott was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Frisco Mayor Cheney, Omni Hotels & Resorts President Kurt Alexander, Omni PGA Frisco Resort Vice President and Managing Director Jeff Smith, TRT Holdings Owner Bob Rowling, and TRT Holdings President Blake Rowling. The Governor also presented a proclamation to commemorate the resort’s ribbon cutting and significant economic opportunity it will bring to North Texas.

The resort is scheduled to host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on May 24-28, 2023, as well as 26 additional championships planned in Frisco—including two PGA championship events and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship—through 2034.

OMNI PGA FRISCO RESORT DEBUTS AN OASIS OF MODERN LUXURY

Sprawling across 660 acres in the flourishing city of Frisco, the sweeping oasis offers experiences for guests of all ages, all set against the breathtaking backdrop and lush fairways of Fields Ranch.

Heralded as the new home of modern golf, two championship courses designed by acclaimed architects Gil Hanse and Beau Welling anchor the resort. Visitors of all skill levels will delight in even more ways to play, including a lighted 10-hole short course and two-acre putting course, the Lounge by Topgolf dining and simulation experience, state-of-the-art PGA Coaching Center, Ice House restaurant with hitting bays overlooking the Toptracer driving range, and more.

But it’s the resort’s luxury accommodations and full-mile of amenities that make it the most anticipated destination in the West: a staggering 500 luxurious guest rooms and suites; 13 diverse restaurant and bar concepts; a world-class destination Mokara Spa; four sparkling pools; retail, entertainment, and nearly 130,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor events space, along with 10 exclusive four-bedroom ranch houses.

“This first-of-its-kind resort marks an exciting milestone for Omni Hotels & Resorts,” said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director, Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “It’s an ambitious concept where we get to showcase the best of Texas while casting a spotlight on Frisco as a unique destination experience for visitors and locals alike.”

Among the resort’s unique accommodations are ten exclusive luxury residences, the Ranch Houses, nestled among the greens with panoramic views of Fields Ranch and beyond. Each four-bedroom retreat offers fully customizable VIP services for families, golf buddy trips, bridal parties, and other groups seeking more bespoke offerings tucked away from the buzz of the main resort.

Interiors by award-winning design studio Jeffrey Beers International tell a sophisticated design story inspired by Omni’s Texas heritage while infusing subtle nods to golf throughout. Guest rooms provide a homey, tranquil retreat with traditional tartan prints and emerald-green tufted headboards that give an immediate sense of place. Authentic rodeo culture meets upscale dining at Trick Rider, a vibrant venue that pays homage to famed rodeo stars and Texan culture with awe-inspiring design details, like the larger-than-life hand-cut crystal horse chandelier and a horseshoe-shaped bar.

“Omni PGA Frisco Resort really embodies where we are going as a brand and how we can meet all of the needs of our guests,” said Omni Hotels & Resorts president Kurt Alexander. “Our goal was to capture the authentic spirit of a modern Texas ranch and bring it to life through extraordinary design, inspired food and beverage concepts, and warm, approachable service. This new flagship does exactly that.”

LOCAL FARE ABOUNDS

The resort’s arrival brings 13 new dining options to Frisco led by executive chefs Josh Hasho and Adam Solowitz. For those seeking an indulgent dinner experience, the resort’s signature restaurant, Trick Rider, is an upscale concept featuring in-house, dry-aged steaks and seafood.

Also inside the resort is an all-day restaurant, The Apron Kitchen + Bar; plus, The Lookout lobby bar; Toast & Tee coffee shop; Bluestem, poolside bars serving guests of the adults-only and resort pool; and a specialty spa café, Green Cactus Cafe.

Outside the main building, the Monument Realty PGA District is a destination of its own, welcoming guests and the Frisco community to congregate day and night. An outdoor patio communal beer garden, Ice House, serves an impressive menu of local brews and traditional barbeque from its resident pitmaster. Margaret’s Cones & Cups offers coffee and artisanal ice cream, and a stand-alone clubhouse, Ryder Cup Grille – named for the PGA of America’s celebrated championship – serves American fare in a traditional country club atmosphere.

Bites can also be had at the Lounge by Topgolf, a sports bar brimming with simulation experiences, and more, as well as at The Bunker and Fields Overlook where salads, sandwiches, and quick savory bites are on the menu to refuel during a round.

A WORLD-CLASS DESTINATION FOR GOLF

The new home of modern golf, created in partnership with the PGA of America and adjacent to its new headquarters, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to become a beacon for PGA major championship golf, instruction, and play for golfers of all abilities.

The Gil Hanse designed Fields Ranch East is an 18-hole, 72-par course that provides strategic variety while incorporating the natural beauty of the property. The result is a championship-level course that will challenge and thrill golfers.

Designed by Beau Welling, Fields Ranch West is a fun alternative for those seeking a strategic golf test to develop their skills. The 18-hole, 72-par course offers expansive fairways that are 75 yards on average, catering to all levels of play.

Those newer to the game will enjoy The Swing, a 10-hole, par-3 short course that is less formal and features music and lights for night play, giving the course an “urban golf park” vibe. Adding to the fun is a lighted 2-acre putting course, The Dance Floor, considered to be one of the largest natural-grass putting courses in the world. Golfers and non-golfers alike can gather with friends and family for more casual play.

The first Lounge by Topgolf location in North Texas brings its Swing Suite Technology to Frisco, with simulated gaming experiences that foster friendly competition. The state-of-the-art PGA Coaching Center will combine coaching, club fitting, and fitness elements to create personalized experiences that serve beginner golfers to elite players of all ages and backgrounds.

UNIQUE MEETINGS & EVENT SPACES

Omni PGA Frisco Resort features over 127,000-square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including a 22,000-square-foot Ryder Cup Ballroom, complemented by a 11,500-square-foot Wanamaker Ballroom for grand celebrations. Additionally, the resort offers the 5,000-square-foot Panther Creek Pavilion, an elegantly rustic setting, seamlessly integrated with an adjoining patio and event lawn.

The resort offers a variety of wedding packages that include deluxe overnight accommodations for newlyweds and parents of the bride and groom, a bridal suite for the wedding day, a complimentary first anniversary return visit to any Omni Hotels & Resort’s location in the United States, and more.

Room rates start at $305 per night. To learn more about the new Omni PGA Frisco Resort, visit OmniPGAFriscoResort.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.