Seventeen Red Oak ISD Student-athletes Signed Letters of Intent

2022 Red Oak ISD National Signing Day

(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak High School and the Athletics Department hosted college-bound student-athletes, their families, coaches and college representatives on February 2. Seven additional student-athletes signed their intent to various colleges, bringing the campus total to 17.

Students will be announced with their sport, position, and college of choice and then enter the gym with their parents. Following brief words from the district, Board, and coaches, the students signed their letters of intent then celebrated with family and friends.

National Signing Day is the first day a high school senior can sign a binding Letter of Intent for college football. Although there are numerous signing periods for college sports, football, which always falls on the first Wednesday in February, is the most followed. A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.

Football

Triston Edwards* University of Central Arkansas LaKelsey Johnson* Baylor University Donaven Johnson Texas Wesleyan University Christian Pierce Eastern New Mexico University Jace Wyatt East Central University

Baseball

Trevor Prefrock* Southwest Assemblies of God University (SAGU) Hunter Tate* Redlands Community College Vincent Vargas* Eastfield College Easten Smith* Eastfield College

Girls Soccer

Breanna Douthit Howard Payne University Megan Fellows Air Force Academy

Softball

Tabitha Jackson* Henderson State University Jazell Orozco* Jarvis Christian College Tori Fowler Hill College Softball

Girls Basketball

Breanna Davis* University of North Texas

Volleyball

Mizani McKellar Prairie View A&M University

Sand Volleyball (non-UIL)

Ellie Davis* Loyola Marymount University

*Signed earlier in the year