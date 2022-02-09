Seventeen Red Oak ISD Student-athletes Signed Letters of Intent

football players on signing day
Pierce, Johnson and Wyatt with Coach Tony Holmes

2022 Red Oak ISD National Signing Day

(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak High School and the Athletics Department hosted college-bound student-athletes, their families, coaches and college representatives on February 2. Seven additional student-athletes signed their intent to various colleges, bringing the campus total to 17.

 

Students will be announced with their sport, position, and college of choice and then enter the gym with their parents. Following brief words from the district, Board, and coaches, the students signed their letters of intent then celebrated with family and friends.

man speaking at podium
Photo credit Red Oak ISD

 

National Signing Day is the first day a high school senior can sign a binding Letter of Intent for college football. Although there are numerous signing periods for college sports, football, which always falls on the first Wednesday in February, is the most followed. A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.

 

Football

  1. Triston Edwards*               University of Central Arkansas
  2. LaKelsey Johnson*             Baylor University
  3. Donaven Johnson             Texas Wesleyan University
  4. Christian Pierce             Eastern New Mexico University
  5. Jace Wyatt                         East Central University

 

Baseball

  1. Trevor Prefrock*             Southwest Assemblies of God University (SAGU)
  2. Hunter Tate*             Redlands Community College
  3. Vincent Vargas*             Eastfield College
  4. Easten Smith*             Eastfield College

 

Girls Soccer

Fellows with family
Fellows with family Photo courtesy Red Oak ISD
  1. Breanna Douthit             Howard Payne University
  2. Megan Fellows             Air Force Academy
Douthit with family
Douthit with family Photo credit Red Oak ISD

Softball

Tori Fowler with family on signing day
Fowler with family Photo credit Red Oak ISD
  1. Tabitha Jackson*             Henderson State University
  2. Jazell Orozco*             Jarvis Christian College
  3. Tori Fowler             Hill College Softball

 

 

Girls Basketball

  1. Breanna Davis*             University of North Texas

 

Volleyball

  1. Mizani McKellar             Prairie View A&M University
Mizani McKellar and family
McKellar with family Photo courtesy Red Oak ISD

 

Sand Volleyball (non-UIL)

  1. Ellie Davis*             Loyola Marymount University

 

 

*Signed earlier in the year

