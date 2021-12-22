Profile: DeSoto Place 7 Council Member Letitia Hughes  

62 shares Facebook

FDN: What elected official seat do you sit in?

Letitia Hughes: I am Desoto City Council Member Place 7.

FDN: How long have you sat in this seat?

LH: I was first elected in a special election on February 2, 2021, to fill an unexpired term. I ran again and was re-elected May 1,2021.

FDN: What is your main goal as a city council member during this term?

LH: My main goal as a city council member during this term is to be intentionally visible and available with the UTMOST humble and willing spirit to help bring the needs, wishes and desires of our citizens into fruition.

FDN: What made you decide to get into politics?

LH: When I decided to run for council, I didn’t see it as political at all. I merely saw it as a continuation of what I like to do and that is to be kind to others and to help others in any way that I can.

FDN: What have been some of the surprises?

LH: Some of the surprises have been adapting to the demands of the job and remembering to always be mindful that there is SOMETHING that needs to be done EVERYDAY. It is also surprising sometimes adjusting to knowing that there are everyday real-life situations that are happening very closely around us and we need to find ways to be available and to be ready to help our citizens at any moment.

FDN: What have been your challenges?

LH: I would have to say my only challenges have been to get over the nerves that sometimes want to creep in whenever I have to speak.

FDN: Where do you see the city going in the next few years and who will you contribute to that?

LH: Over the next few years, I see our city growing economically by bringing in the entertainment, retail and fine dining that we have been lacking. I believe that we have a GREAT Mayor who is on fire! An AMAZING city manager along with my other great colleagues who are making changes, making a difference and are wanting to ensure to our citizens that we are focusing on our strategic plan. We have Awesome Directors and Incredible city staff. Desoto Rises!

Letitia Hughes Bio From City of DeSoto

Letitia Hughes was elected to DeSoto City Council February 2021 (Special Election) to serve an unexpired term for Place Seven. Letitia Hughes is originally from Ennis, TX. She graduated from Ennis High School and later enrolled at the University of Texas Arlington in Arlington, TX to study Communications. Following her studies at the University of Texas in Arlington, she attended Paul Quinn College majoring in Business Management.

Letitia has been a resident of the City of DeSoto for over 18 years; her children attended schools in the DeSoto Independent School District.

Letitia is very active in the Real Estate community with over 20 years of residential and commercial property experience. She is the owner of The Hughes Group Real Estate Services in DeSoto where she takes great pride in ensuring that the process for buying and selling of properties is a memorable experience for her clients.

Letitia is also very active in her community. She is an active member of Community Missionary Baptist Church of DeSoto where she serves as Co-chair of the Veterans Ministry, and a member of the choir. She receives great joy volunteering her time in other ministries within the church as needed.

Letitia currently serves as the MLS Representative for Southwest Dallas of the MetroTex Board of Realtors. She previously served on the following committees on the MetroTex Board: Government Affairs Committee, Commercial Committee, Community Relations Committee, and the Young Professionals Network Committee.

She lives by the motto, “The Only Limit to Our Realization of Tomorrow Is Our Doubts of Today.”

Contact Information

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 469.580.0206